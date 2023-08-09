Stay informed. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Carlton County earns $150K to aid domestic violence survivors

The grant is one of several awarded by the Northland Foundation to organizations and people with ties to Carlton County and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Carlton County Transportation Building
The Carlton County Transportation Building. The county received a $150,000 grant from the Northland Foundation to better respond to domestic violence survivors and their children.
Dylan Sherman / 2022 file / Pine Journal
By Staff reports
August 09, 2023 at 9:34 AM

CLOQUET — Carlton County received a two-year $150,000 grant from the Northland Foundation to improve the community's response for domestic violence survivors and their children, according to a news release from the foundation.

The money also will allow the county to "help break the cycle of violence across generations," the news release said.

“Undoing existing systems and services and rebuilding them to be better is no small task,” said Michelle Ufford, the Northland Foundation's director of grantmaking, in the news release. “That’s why we’re committing significant resources over multiple years to organizations that have the capacity to take on these big challenges and opportunities for change.”

The grant is one of several awarded by the foundation to organizations and individuals with ties to Carlton County and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Three people received Maada’ookiing grants. Individuals can apply for Maada’ookiing grants of up to $2,500 to put toward "creative projects that strengthen Indigenous community, culture and regional capacity," the news release said. Recipients include Polly James of Grand Portage, who was awarded $2,500 to purchase sewing machines and supplies for Fond du Lac elders; Jalisa Ojibway of Cloquet, who received $2,500 to hold a leadership program for Fond du Lac youth, centering on community building and cultural values; and David Wise of Sawyer, who was awarded $2,500 to hold educational classes to introduce the community to the Ojibwe spirit house.

Esko Public Schools was awarded a $15,000 early care and education grant to provide hands-on learning materials for a new pre-K program in the school district, the news release said.

The Northland Foundation's quarterly grants for April through June totaled more than $1 million, according to the news release.

The Northland Foundation serves Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and St. Louis counties; as well as the Native nations of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe-District I and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe District II.

By Staff reports
By Staff reports
