Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Wrenshall School's house build, signs of spring and Esko's shot at redemption

In an update to a story we brought you last week, the Wrenshall School Board approved about $312,000 in reductions at a special school board meeting Tuesday, March 14. Several staff positions were eliminated as part of the board's effort to reduce its projected budget deficit.

Also in school news, a parent in the Esko School District asked the school board to consider changing the school's mascot from Eskomo on Monday, March 13.

Here are additional headlines for your consideration this week:

Hands-on experience

Peyton Johnson, a senior, hammers a nail on the side of the house build the Wrenshall School shop class is building on Wednesday, March 15. Dylan Sherman / Cloquet Pine Journal

Juniors and seniors at Wrenshall School are constructing a house frame in the district's new career and technical education building.

Teacher Chris Gustafson said the students appreciate getting experience on a real-world project.

Spring's return

Trumpeter swans are larger than Canada geese and all-white. Contributed / Mark Sparky Stensaas

This week in Northland Nature, columnist Larry Weber tells us about three loud migrating birds that signal the return of spring: Canada geese, trumpeter swans and sandhill cranes.

Marching on

Esko's Cuinn Berger goes for the layup against Rock Ridge during a Section 7AA semifinal on Wednesday, March 15 at Hermantown High School. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Esko will get a shot at redemption Friday, March 17, when they take on Pequot Lakes in the Section 7AA final. Esko beat Rock Ridge 73-60 in the semifinals on Wednesday, March 15 to earn the section final berth.

A few more stories to check out:

Carter Ryan Galo, 26, of Duluth, pleaded guilty Monday to a third-degree murder charge in the overdose death of a 22-year-old Cloquet native.



The Minnesota Auditor's Office issued a report recently outlining financial and open meetings violations found in the city of Kettle River. City officials say they are taking steps to address the issues.



Daisy Rose gives us an update on the latest goings-on for Carlton Community Education and shouts out the program's advisory board in this week's Community Education Corner.

