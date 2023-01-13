99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Skating fun, art on display and the final battle for the Brown Jug

Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.

Winterquist Elementary students have fun chasing the puck
Winterquist Elementary students have fun chasing the puck on Wednesday, Jan. 11, during the Esko Hockey Association's open hockey skate.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
January 13, 2023 07:30 AM
CLOQUET — Just a head's up before we get started that I'm on vacation next week, so this newsletter will be on break until I get back. Expect to see it in your inbox as usual on Jan. 27.

One of the stories we've got for you this week is about Cloquet grad Aidan Ripp being selected to compete in the FISU World University Games. Ripp is one nine athletes selected and will compete in the Nordic Combined event.

Here are a few more headlines for your consideration:

Follow the leader

Kids slowly skate behind the ice-resurfacing machine
Kids slowly skate behind the ice-resurfacing machine on Wednesday, Jan. 11, during the first open hockey skate put on by the Esko Hockey Association. All skaters were required to wear helmets.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Photographer Amy Arntson got several cute shots from the Esko Hockey Association's open hockey skate event Wednesday, Jan. 11. The photo above is one of my favorites! The organization has partnered with the Esko School District on busing so elementary students can skate and play after school on Wednesdays with early release.

'Old souls telling stories'

montage.jpg
Patience Thompson and her painting "Confidence," left, and Pearl Swanson with her work, “402 Years of Silenced Thoughts."
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

Art by Cloquet Middle School student Patience Thompson, pictured above at left, and Marshall School student Pearl Swanson, right, have their work included in the American Indian Community Housing Organization's Brave Art youth gallery exhibit.

Please note that the story refers to an opening reception on Monday -- the event was held Monday, Jan. 9. However, Thompson and Swanson's work can be viewed in the gallery through Jan. 27.

Epic final battle

Players pose with trophy
Players and coaches from the Wrenshall basketball team pose for a photo with the Brown Jug after defeating Carlton on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Wrenshall High School.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The last ever battle for the Brown Jug thrilled the crowd at Wrenshall High School on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as the Wrenshall Wrens fought back from a double-digit deficit to beat the Carlton Bulldogs 56-54.

It's a bittersweet end for the rival schools, who will combine for athletics next school year. The battle for the Brown Jug started in the 1950s.

A few more stories to check out:

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.

Related Topics: CARLTON COUNTYCLOQUET
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
