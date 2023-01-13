Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Skating fun, art on display and the final battle for the Brown Jug

CLOQUET — Just a head's up before we get started that I'm on vacation next week, so this newsletter will be on break until I get back. Expect to see it in your inbox as usual on Jan. 27.

One of the stories we've got for you this week is about Cloquet grad Aidan Ripp being selected to compete in the FISU World University Games. Ripp is one nine athletes selected and will compete in the Nordic Combined event.

Here are a few more headlines for your consideration:

Follow the leader

Kids slowly skate behind the ice-resurfacing machine on Wednesday, Jan. 11, during the first open hockey skate put on by the Esko Hockey Association. All skaters were required to wear helmets. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Photographer Amy Arntson got several cute shots from the Esko Hockey Association's open hockey skate event Wednesday, Jan. 11. The photo above is one of my favorites! The organization has partnered with the Esko School District on busing so elementary students can skate and play after school on Wednesdays with early release.

'Old souls telling stories'

Patience Thompson and her painting "Confidence," left, and Pearl Swanson with her work, “402 Years of Silenced Thoughts." Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

Art by Cloquet Middle School student Patience Thompson, pictured above at left, and Marshall School student Pearl Swanson, right, have their work included in the American Indian Community Housing Organization's Brave Art youth gallery exhibit.

Please note that the story refers to an opening reception on Monday -- the event was held Monday, Jan. 9. However, Thompson and Swanson's work can be viewed in the gallery through Jan. 27.

Epic final battle

Players and coaches from the Wrenshall basketball team pose for a photo with the Brown Jug after defeating Carlton on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Wrenshall High School. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The last ever battle for the Brown Jug thrilled the crowd at Wrenshall High School on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as the Wrenshall Wrens fought back from a double-digit deficit to beat the Carlton Bulldogs 56-54.

It's a bittersweet end for the rival schools, who will combine for athletics next school year. The battle for the Brown Jug started in the 1950s.

A few more stories to check out:

Donald Albin Blom, who was convicted in the 1999 kidnapping and murder of 19-year-old Katie Poirier of Barnum, died in prison this week.



Another $70,000 worth of cuts was approved by the Wrenshall School Board this week, but officials say they can't say what will be cut until the employees impacted have been notified.



In our Community Education Corner, Wrenshall's Ashley Laveau tells us about upcoming offerings, including Lego Club.

