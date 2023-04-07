50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
News Local

Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Sjodin Strong, Game Play Stay and our All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.

Three girls basketball players standing for a posed picture, with the two on the outsides holding signs celebrating the 1,000th career point, scored by the girl in the center.
Janae Sjodin, center, poses with senior teammates Katie Line, left, and Frenchie Klimek after the Wrens' Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, home game vs. Silver Bay in which Sjodin scored her 1,000th career point.
Contributed / Emma Grover
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 11:00 AM

CLOQUET — We said goodbye to reporter Dylan Sherman last week. He decided to pursue other opportunities closer to where he grew up. It was an absolute pleasure working with him over the last year and a half, and we wish him all the best!

With Dylan's departure, we are looking to hire a reporter. Anyone who is interested can learn more about the job here.

In the meantime, you'll be seeing my byline and those of our Duluth News Tribune colleagues more. They're going to help us keep several beats covered until a new reporter takes over.

One of this week's stories that caught my eye involves a photo of a moose taken by Dewey Dupuis Sr., of Cloquet. The photo is fantastic, and a Two Harbors artist used it as a reference for a painting — her piece is seriously cool, too!

Here are the rest of this week's headlines:

#SjodinStrong

Senior photo
Wrenshall senior Janae Sjodin poses for her senior photo with a basketball, a softball and a volleyball.
Contributed / Emma Grover

Last week we reported on the serious car crash that injured Wrenshall senior Janae Sjodin, pictured above, and her sister, Jaela. Janae remains in the hospital recovering from her injuries, and communities throughout Carlton County have stepped up to help.

Space for all

Two people play a game
Sara Kenwood, co-owner of Game Play Stay, left, plays Pokemon with a student during an event at the Cloquet Public Library in March 2023.
Contributed / Game Play Stay

Sara Kenwood, pictured above on the left, and her wife, Gabrielle Kenwood, want their retail game business, Game Play Stay, to be a place where people can find community in Cloquet.

Leading by example

Player holds a basketball at a snow covered court.
Cloquet senior Alexa Snesrud poses outside of the middle school on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Snesrud is the 2023 Pine Journal All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Cloquet senior Alexa Snesrud never stopped leading the Lumberjacks, even when injuries sidelined her at two different points this season. Read more about Snesrud, our 2023 All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

She's part of a group of stellar athletes that make up our 2023 All-Area Girls Basketball Team.

A few more stories to check out:

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
