Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Sjodin Strong, Game Play Stay and our All-Area Girls Basketball Team

CLOQUET — We said goodbye to reporter Dylan Sherman last week. He decided to pursue other opportunities closer to where he grew up. It was an absolute pleasure working with him over the last year and a half, and we wish him all the best!

With Dylan's departure, we are looking to hire a reporter. Anyone who is interested can learn more about the job here.

In the meantime, you'll be seeing my byline and those of our Duluth News Tribune colleagues more. They're going to help us keep several beats covered until a new reporter takes over.

One of this week's stories that caught my eye involves a photo of a moose taken by Dewey Dupuis Sr., of Cloquet. The photo is fantastic, and a Two Harbors artist used it as a reference for a painting — her piece is seriously cool, too!

Here are the rest of this week's headlines:

ADVERTISEMENT

#SjodinStrong

Wrenshall senior Janae Sjodin poses for her senior photo with a basketball, a softball and a volleyball. Contributed / Emma Grover

Last week we reported on the serious car crash that injured Wrenshall senior Janae Sjodin, pictured above, and her sister, Jaela. Janae remains in the hospital recovering from her injuries, and communities throughout Carlton County have stepped up to help.

Space for all

Sara Kenwood, co-owner of Game Play Stay, left, plays Pokemon with a student during an event at the Cloquet Public Library in March 2023. Contributed / Game Play Stay

Sara Kenwood, pictured above on the left, and her wife, Gabrielle Kenwood, want their retail game business, Game Play Stay, to be a place where people can find community in Cloquet.

Leading by example

Cloquet senior Alexa Snesrud poses outside of the middle school on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Snesrud is the 2023 Pine Journal All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Cloquet senior Alexa Snesrud never stopped leading the Lumberjacks, even when injuries sidelined her at two different points this season. Read more about Snesrud, our 2023 All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

She's part of a group of stellar athletes that make up our 2023 All-Area Girls Basketball Team.

A few more stories to check out:

The Cloquet School Board finalized the proposal for the new athletic complex at a special Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday, April 5. Reporter Jake Przytarski breaks down the details here.



Cromwell-Wright's Taya Hakamaki grabbed six steals and scored seven points in Minnesota Duluth's 78-67 loss to Ashland in the NCAA Division 2 Women's National Championship game.



Two Carlton County farms will receive Century Farm designations in 2023 from the Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau.

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.