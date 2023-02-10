Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Potential forestry center changes, health care expo, section hockey and more

CLOQUET — I'm keeping things short and sweet today, so we can dig into the rest of the newsletter.

Postseason prep sports are getting underway. Stay up-to-date with the latest results at pinejournal.com/sports/prep.

Here are this week's headlines:

U of M may transfer forestry center

Kyle Gill, forest manager and research coordinator at the Cloquet Forestry Center returns to the weather instrument area to set up a precipitation gauge. The University of Minnesota is considering a proposal to return the forestry center to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

The University of Minnesota is considering a proposal to transfer ownership of of the Cloquet Forestry Center to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Filling the gap

Evan Paulson, right, and Alex Switzer, nursing students at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, demonstrate how the medical mannequin "Anne1" works, on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Dylan Sherman / Cloquet Pine Journal

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College held its Nursing and Healthcare Expo Wednesday, Feb. 8. With the shortage of workers in the health care industry, organizers and local health care professionals say events like the expo are important to showcase the variety of careers in the industry.

Game-winner

CEC junior Erin Loeb slips the puck past Rock Ridge goaltender Nola Kwiatkowski during a Section 7A quarterfinal game, Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Northwoods Credit Union Arena. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Erin Loeb scored the game-winning goal for the Lumberjacks in their Section 7A quarterfinal game vs. Rock Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The 'Jacks advance to play Proctor/Hermantown in the section semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 11.

A few more stories to check out:

