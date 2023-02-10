Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Potential forestry center changes, health care expo, section hockey and more
CLOQUET — I'm keeping things short and sweet today, so we can dig into the rest of the newsletter.
Postseason prep sports are getting underway. Stay up-to-date with the latest results at pinejournal.com/sports/prep.
Here are this week's headlines:
U of M may transfer forestry center
The University of Minnesota is considering a proposal to transfer ownership of of the Cloquet Forestry Center to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
Filling the gap
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College held its Nursing and Healthcare Expo Wednesday, Feb. 8. With the shortage of workers in the health care industry, organizers and local health care professionals say events like the expo are important to showcase the variety of careers in the industry.
Game-winner
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Erin Loeb scored the game-winning goal for the Lumberjacks in their Section 7A quarterfinal game vs. Rock Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The 'Jacks advance to play Proctor/Hermantown in the section semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 11.
A few more stories to check out:
- Esko will hold its 1st annual Winterfest on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Michele Carlson has the details in this week's Community Education Corner.
- Gov. Tim Walz
visited the Fond du Lac Reservation last week
and spoke at length with tribal leaders about direct funding to Tribal Nations.
- A proposal went before the Cloquet City Council this week that would remove project labor agreement requirements from private development projects.
