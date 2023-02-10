99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Potential forestry center changes, health care expo, section hockey and more

Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.

boy riding on sled
A member of Troop 342 of the Ashland area named Nick rides on a sled during the Beargrease Derby 2022 at the University of Minnesota Cloquet Forestry Center on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
February 10, 2023 07:30 AM
CLOQUET — I'm keeping things short and sweet today, so we can dig into the rest of the newsletter.

Postseason prep sports are getting underway. Stay up-to-date with the latest results at pinejournal.com/sports/prep.

Here are this week's headlines:

U of M may transfer forestry center

Kyle Gill, forest manager and research coordinator at the Cloquet Forestry Center returns to the weather instrument area to set up a precipitation gauge. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Kyle Gill, forest manager and research coordinator at the Cloquet Forestry Center returns to the weather instrument area to set up a precipitation gauge. The University of Minnesota is considering a proposal to return the forestry center to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

The University of Minnesota is considering a proposal to transfer ownership of of the Cloquet Forestry Center to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Filling the gap

FDLTCC Health expo nurses
Evan Paulson, right, and Alex Switzer, nursing students at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, demonstrate how the medical mannequin "Anne1" works, on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Dylan Sherman / Cloquet Pine Journal

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College held its Nursing and Healthcare Expo Wednesday, Feb. 8. With the shortage of workers in the health care industry, organizers and local health care professionals say events like the expo are important to showcase the variety of careers in the industry.

Game-winner

Goal
CEC junior Erin Loeb slips the puck past Rock Ridge goaltender Nola Kwiatkowski during a Section 7A quarterfinal game, Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Erin Loeb scored the game-winning goal for the Lumberjacks in their Section 7A quarterfinal game vs. Rock Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The 'Jacks advance to play Proctor/Hermantown in the section semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 11.

A few more stories to check out:

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
