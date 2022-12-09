Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Parade fun, Abundant Baby, our All-Area Volleyball Team and more

Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.

Layla Hanson, 7, of Cloquet, waves to Santa during the Santa Home for the Holidays parade
Layla Hanson, 7, of Cloquet, waves to Santa during the Santa Home for the Holidays parade in Cloquet on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
December 09, 2022 07:30 AM
CLOQUET — It's the first week our print edition is on newsstands on Fridays, which is why I bumped this newsletter back a day, as well. Don't worry — you'll still be able to find all the same kinds of news you did before, it will just be a day later.

If you find yourself wondering what's going on before the newsletter comes out, remember to visit pinejournal.com for our latest headlines. We update the website every day.

We've got a lot of news for your consideration this week, but before we jump in, I wanted to let you know that the Thanksgiving deals I mentioned a few weeks ago is still on! Be sure to check out the deals before it's too late, and thank you for supporting local journalism!

Here are this week's headlines:

Lighting the way

Bumble, the Abominable Snow Monster of the North from Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, was a crowd favorite
Bumble, the Abominable Snow Monster of the North from Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, was a crowd favorite on Saturday, Dec. 3, during the Santa's Home for the Holidays parade in Cloquet.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

It was a chilly night last week for the Santa's Home for the Holidays parade, but Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster and the rest of the floats made people smile.

New storefront

portrait.jpg
The owners of Abundant Baby, LLC, from left, Bethany Sunnarborg, Colleen Sunnarborg and Jenna Gilbert, pose for a portrait recently inside their Cloquet store. The trio had a soft opening Nov. 5, and celebrated their official grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 26 — Small Business Saturday.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Abundant Baby, a Cloquet business that offers clothing and products for babies, children and moms, has opened a storefront.

Pictured above, from left, Bethany Sunnarborg, Colleen Sunnarborg and Jenna Gilbert started the venture by selling products online and going to trade shows, but took the plunge last month and opened a brick and mortar store.

Elite company

Cloquet’s Ava Carlson is the 2022 Pine Journal Volleyball Player of the Year.
Cloquet’s Ava Carlson poses in the gymnasium at the Cloquet Middle School on Monday evening, Nov. 28. Carlson is the 2022 Pine Journal Volleyball Player of the Year.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Cloquet's Ava Carlson is our inaugural All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year. The junior is only the fourth player in the Lumberjacks' nearly 50-year history to be named to the All-State Team.

She's joined by six fellow Carlton County athletes on our 2022 All-Area Volleyball Team.

A few more stories to check out:

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.

Related Topics: CARLTON COUNTYCLOQUET
