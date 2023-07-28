Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Local National Night Out events set
CLOQUET — I can't believe August is just a few days away! The summer has gone by so fast.
Photographer Amy Arntson visited the Beach at Pinehurst Park Friday, July 21, and found plenty of children and families cooling off. You'll notice this photo gallery is labeled "Members Only," which means it's only available to our subscribers. If you're already a subscriber, thank you! If you aren't yet, please consider supporting our work with a subscription.
On to the headlines:
3 generations, over 40 inches
Three generations of an Esko family donated more than 40 inches of hair to the nonprofit organization Locks of Love on Wednesday, July 26.
Reporter Jess Waldbillig caught up with Cindy McCabe, her daughter Amy Raisanen and Amy's daughter Hailey to find out more.
Esko celebrates
Esko Fun Days kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 1 on National Night Out. We've got a rundown of the festivities.
And speaking of National Night Out, the annual event will return to Cloquet's Veterans Park on Tuesday.
Sweet centennial
Cloquet Country Club is turning the big 1-0-0 and celebrations begin Friday, July 28 (today!).
A few more stories to check out:
- The Second Annual BBQ and Backpacks event will be held in mid-August,
but the deadline to register to receive a free backpack and school supplies
for your child is Tuesday, Aug. 1.
-
A former Cloquet police officer is facing charges for alleged fraud and theft
from the Minnesota Attorney General's Office.
- We've got a fact check for you on mineral withdrawals' impact on taconite mining.
