Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Local National Night Out events set

CLOQUET — I can't believe August is just a few days away! The summer has gone by so fast.

Photographer Amy Arntson visited the Beach at Pinehurst Park Friday, July 21, and found plenty of children and families cooling off. You'll notice this photo gallery is labeled "Members Only," which means it's only available to our subscribers. If you're already a subscriber, thank you! If you aren't yet, please consider supporting our work with a subscription.

And before we dive into the headlines, one programming note: I'll be on vacation next week, so the newsletter will be on break, as well. Watch for it in your inbox again Aug. 11.

On to the headlines:

3 generations, over 40 inches

Hailey Raisanen, left, Amy Raisanen, center, and Cindy McCabe, right, stand holding their Locks of Love donations on Wednesday, July 26, at Nu Luxe Salon in Cloquet. Contributed / Amy Raisanen

Three generations of an Esko family donated more than 40 inches of hair to the nonprofit organization Locks of Love on Wednesday, July 26.

Reporter Jess Waldbillig caught up with Cindy McCabe, her daughter Amy Raisanen and Amy's daughter Hailey to find out more.

Esko celebrates

People riding on the North Country Ride float throw candy to spectators along East Highway 61 as they help kick off the Esko Fun Days parade in 2022. Dan Williamson / 2022 File / Duluth News Tribune

Esko Fun Days kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 1 on National Night Out. We've got a rundown of the festivities.

And speaking of National Night Out, the annual event will return to Cloquet's Veterans Park on Tuesday.

Sweet centennial

The Cloquet Country Club's clubhouse in the summer of 1969. Photo courtesy of Carlton County Historical Society

Cloquet Country Club is turning the big 1-0-0 and celebrations begin Friday, July 28 (today!).

A few more stories to check out:

