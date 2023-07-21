Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Grabbing a slice at the pizza farm

CLOQUET — I hope you're having a lovely week!

I've got several fun stories for you, including news that a household name in Cloquet is expanding with a second location. Pedro's Grill and Cantina owner Erika Aranda purchased a vacant former restaurant in Superior.

Check out the rest of this week's headlines:

Pizza farm crops up

Charlie Danielson tosses pizza dough in the air at Fairview Farm on Friday, July 7, in Saginaw. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

John and Emily Beaton's craft pizzas are here! Fairhaven Farm is hosting twice-weekly pizza nights.

In other business news, we've also got a fascinating story about a new mill that is processing alpaca fibers from farms near and far. I had no idea there were so few mills in the nation that process this type of fiber!

Ready to tee off

Participants prepare for the 2022 Young Life Golf Outing at the Cloquet Country Club. The 2023 event is set for Monday, July 24. Contributed / Brian Points

The fifth annual Young Life Golf Outing will tee off Monday, July 24. Reporter Jess Waldbillig has more information.

Mimicking coral

A white coral fungus grows on a log in woods on a midsummer day. Note the branches and the crown-like growths on the tips. Contributed / Larry Weber

Larry Weber educates us about a fungus that looks like coral in this week's installment of Northland Nature.

A few more stories to check out:

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter