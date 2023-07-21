6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Grabbing a slice at the pizza farm

Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.

pizza cooked on-site at farm
People start to gather and place orders for pizza at Fairview Farm on Friday, July 7, in Saginaw.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 7:00 AM

CLOQUET — I hope you're having a lovely week!

I've got several fun stories for you, including news that a household name in Cloquet is expanding with a second location. Pedro's Grill and Cantina owner Erika Aranda purchased a vacant former restaurant in Superior.

Check out the rest of this week's headlines:

Pizza farm crops up

pizza cooked on-site at farm
Charlie Danielson tosses pizza dough in the air at Fairview Farm on Friday, July 7, in Saginaw.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

John and Emily Beaton's craft pizzas are here! Fairhaven Farm is hosting twice-weekly pizza nights.

In other business news, we've also got a fascinating story about a new mill that is processing alpaca fibers from farms near and far. I had no idea there were so few mills in the nation that process this type of fiber!

Ready to tee off

Golfers prepare golf carts for a golf outing
Participants prepare for the 2022 Young Life Golf Outing at the Cloquet Country Club. The 2023 event is set for Monday, July 24.
Contributed / Brian Points

The fifth annual Young Life Golf Outing will tee off Monday, July 24. Reporter Jess Waldbillig has more information.

Mimicking coral

Northland Nature_white coral fungus
A white coral fungus grows on a log in woods on a midsummer day. Note the branches and the crown-like growths on the tips.
Contributed / Larry Weber

Larry Weber educates us about a fungus that looks like coral in this week's installment of Northland Nature.

A few more stories to check out:

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
