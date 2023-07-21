Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Grabbing a slice at the pizza farm
CLOQUET — I hope you're having a lovely week!
I've got several fun stories for you, including news that a household name in Cloquet is expanding with a second location. Pedro's Grill and Cantina owner Erika Aranda purchased a vacant former restaurant in Superior.
Check out the rest of this week's headlines:
Pizza farm crops up
John and Emily Beaton's craft pizzas are here! Fairhaven Farm is hosting twice-weekly pizza nights.
In other business news, we've also got a fascinating story about a new mill that is processing alpaca fibers from farms near and far. I had no idea there were so few mills in the nation that process this type of fiber!
Ready to tee off
The fifth annual Young Life Golf Outing will tee off Monday, July 24. Reporter Jess Waldbillig has more information.
Mimicking coral
Larry Weber educates us about a fungus that looks like coral in this week's installment of Northland Nature.
A few more stories to check out:
- The Carlton Ambulance Service
will host its first advisory committee meeting
in August. If you've been following this story, you'll remember the ambulance service asked the municipalities in its coverage area for more funding, and not all township boards are contributing the amount the service asked, if at all.
- A vacant lot the city of Cloquet sold to a developer in fall 2022,
has been bought back and sold to another developer.
- A man died in
an ATV crash in Barnum Township
Wednesday, July 19.
- Authorities say a family canoeing on the Nemadji River found human remains Saturday, July 15. The remains have been sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.
