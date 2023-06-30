Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Fourth of July weekend edition

Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.

A representative from the Ed Oman Construction parade float smiles as he shoots water at spectators during the Cloquet Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2021. The annual parade returns to downtown Cloquet on Tuesday, July 4.
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 11:00 AM

CLOQUET — Happy Independence Day (a few days early)!

If you still haven't decided how to spend the holiday weekend, we've got you covered. Moose Lake and Cloquet have events planned -- check them out here.

Here's what else we've been working on:

First year reflections

Carlton County Extension educators Katie Siltanen, left, and Mercedes Moffett.
Katie Siltanen, left, and Mercedes Moffett, right, recently celebrated one year in their roles as educators with Carlton County Extension. They're both Carlton County natives who grew up with connections to the local extension office.

Reporter Jess Waldbillig caught up with them to learn more about how they landed back in Carlton County and how their first year went.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchen expansion

Kitchen construction on the back side of Carmen's Bar and Restaurant.
You might have noticed all the construction activity at Carmen's Restaurant. Owners Ryan Lindstrom and Zach Zezulka are adding on a new kitchen space to the Cloquet establishment.

And in other business news, the Shop on the Corner will open Saturday, July 1 on Cloquet Avenue. Pamela Hubbard envisions the business as a space for local artists and crafters to sell their work.

Clutch player

Moose Lake-Willow River’s Sarah Christy poses by the Rebels softball signs at the fields in Willow River on Wednesday morning, June 28, 2023. Christy is the 2023 Pine Journal Softball Player of the Year.
Not much fazes Moose Lake/Willow River pitcher Sarah Christy, and her ability to keep her cool under pressure has helped her lead the Rebels to back-to-back trips to the Class A state softball tournament. Learn more about Christy, our 2023 Softball Player of the Year.

Christy headlines an impressive group of athletes on our 2023 All-Area Softball Team.

Watch for our 2023 All-Area Baseball Team next week.

A few more stories to check out:

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.

