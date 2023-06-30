Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Fourth of July weekend edition

CLOQUET — Happy Independence Day (a few days early)!

If you still haven't decided how to spend the holiday weekend, we've got you covered. Moose Lake and Cloquet have events planned -- check them out here.

Here's what else we've been working on:

First year reflections

Carlton County Extension educators Katie Siltanen, left, and Mercedes Moffett. Contributed / Carlton County Extension

Katie Siltanen, left, and Mercedes Moffett, right, recently celebrated one year in their roles as educators with Carlton County Extension. They're both Carlton County natives who grew up with connections to the local extension office.

Reporter Jess Waldbillig caught up with them to learn more about how they landed back in Carlton County and how their first year went.

Kitchen expansion

Kitchen construction on the back side of Carmen's Bar and Restaurant. Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal

You might have noticed all the construction activity at Carmen's Restaurant. Owners Ryan Lindstrom and Zach Zezulka are adding on a new kitchen space to the Cloquet establishment.

And in other business news, the Shop on the Corner will open Saturday, July 1 on Cloquet Avenue. Pamela Hubbard envisions the business as a space for local artists and crafters to sell their work.

Clutch player

Moose Lake-Willow River’s Sarah Christy poses by the Rebels softball signs at the fields in Willow River on Wednesday morning, June 28, 2023. Christy is the 2023 Pine Journal Softball Player of the Year. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Not much fazes Moose Lake/Willow River pitcher Sarah Christy, and her ability to keep her cool under pressure has helped her lead the Rebels to back-to-back trips to the Class A state softball tournament. Learn more about Christy, our 2023 Softball Player of the Year.

Christy headlines an impressive group of athletes on our 2023 All-Area Softball Team.

Watch for our 2023 All-Area Baseball Team next week.

A few more stories to check out:

A Cloquet man accused of sexual assaulting a woman during a massage appointment will be placed on probation for five years and surrender his massage license for life.



One year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Minnesota providers have seen an increased demand for care. Just a head's up: this story is for subscribers only. If you find value in our work, please consider supporting us with a subscription. If you're already a subscriber, thank you!



The Minnesota DNR has dropped deer feeding and attractant bans in Carlton County.

