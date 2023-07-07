Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Fourth of July fun and more

Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.

Man hands little girl an American flag during a parade
U.S. Air Force veteran Steve Nimmo hands Norah Foote, 7, Chattanooga, Tennessee, a flag during the Cloquet Fourth of July parade on Tuesday, July 4.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 9:00 AM

CLOQUET — Hello weekend!

Veterans Park will host Movies in the Park organized by REACH. The first screening happens tonight, July 7.

Here are some more stories for your consideration:

Eyeing that candy

Children chase candy during parade
A group of children eye up candy during the Cloquet Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

People lined Cloquet Avenue on Tuesday, July 4 for the annual Fourth of July parade in Cloquet. See photos from the parade here.

Local focus

Two people buy food from a food truck
Two parade-goers pick up their meals from Junior's Backyard Grill on the Tuesday, July 4. The food truck was parked behind The Jack in Cloquet.
Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal

Cloquet has a new food truck: Junior's Backyard Grill. Reporter Jess Waldbillig caught up with the owners to learn more about what the truck has to offer.

Storybook season

high school baseball player
Cale Haugen of Esko is the Duluth News Tribune and Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Baseball Player of the Year seen pitching the ball at the Esko Sports Complex on Wednesday, July 5. Haugen only had two earned runs all season.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Winning the Class AA state baseball championship still feels too good to be true for Esko pitcher Cale Haugen. The recent graduate sat out his senior football and basketball seasons recovering from a knee procedure. He played a pivotal role in helping Esko contend for and win a state title, which is why he's our 2023 Baseball Player of the Year.

Haugen leads a stellar group of athletes named to our 2023 All-Area Baseball Team.

A few more stories to check out:

  • The White House called out Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., late last week. Stauber celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to strike down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, despite the fact his family's former retail business received forgivable loans from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic. 
  • If you're looking for something quick and easy to make with fresh blueberries, Sarah Nasello shares a recipe for homemade blueberry sauce.  
  • In this week's Northland Nature column, Larry Weber writes about sac spiders that blend in along the lakeshore. 

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.

By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
