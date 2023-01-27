Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Food for Thought goes in-person, an update on Dwight Cadwell and more

CLOQUET — It's good to be back!

And I admit I'm trying not to let the below zero temps headed our way this weekend get me down.

Thankfully, we got some fun news from the Minnesota Newspaper Association this week. They unveiled the results of the annual Better Newspaper Contest, and our team was honored with 13 awards! Awards aren't everything, but it's nice to have our reporters, ad reps and staff recognized for their hard work.

Here are this week's headlines:

Reaching out

WKLK radio broadcaster Dwight Cadwell calls a boys basketball game between Esko and Moose Lake-Willow River alongside color commentator Tony DeLeon on Friday, Jan. 21 at Esko High School. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

WKLK and WMOZ's Dwight Cadwell is seeking a liver transplant. The longtime broadcaster was diagnosed with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis over a decade ago.

'Making a difference'

Michelle Eggen of Mom's Best Baklava hands out her baklava to attendees at FDLTCC's Food for Thought Event. A batch of baklava takes over two full days to make. Michelle has been in attendance since the event started over 10 years ago, on Thursday, Jan. 19. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

In its first year back to an in-person format, Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College's Food for Thought event raised more than $22,000 for student scholarships.

'Tough battle'

Cloquet's Alexa Snesrud looks for an open pass during a game against Superior, Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Cloquet Middle School. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Sharpshooting from the Superior Spartans helped them down the Lumberjacks 66-23 on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Cloquet girls basketball coach Heather Young said she knew the game would "be a tough battle. respect their program and what they’ve done this season and what they’re going to do. I felt like we had prepared for this. I just think that they’re a team that just never quits. They just go 100% all the time.”

A few more stories to check out:

Spotted in Esko: Gophers head coach PJ Fleck. He and two of his assistants stopped by the Esko-Aitkin boys basketball game to watch recruit Koi Perich.



Officials in Carlton are seeking ideas for ways to make the ambulance service sustainable.



Cloquet teacher Dave Perry is among 131 teachers nominated as Minnesota's Teacher of the Year.

