Carlton County, Dontcha Know: First week of spring edition
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
CLOQUET — I know it's technically spring, but the massive snow piles in my driveway tell me we've got a ways to go. I am thankful we've had some sunshine the last few days — it's made all the snow a bit easier to tolerate!
For those of you following progress on the Cloquet School District's athletic facility project, you'll have to wait a bit longer. On Monday, March 20, the school board agreed to push a vote on the final proposal to its April 10 meeting.
Here are the rest of this week's headlines:
Sign of spring
Wednesday was the day — Gordy's Hi-Hat opened for the season. Reporter Dylan Sherman and photographer Amy Arntson talked to the people who showed up to grab lunch on the seasonal staple's first day of the year.
Back in action
After a three-year hiatus, the Cloquet Area Home, Business and Sport Show returned to Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton.
Eskomos fall
Redemption wasn't in the cards for Esko. Despite leading by as many as 14 points in the first, the Eskomos fell to Pequot Lakes in the Section 7AA final for the second straight year.
A few more stories to check out:
- Now's the time to register for pre-K programming in Esko. Michele Carlson lays out the options
in this week's Community Education Corner.
- The Carlton School Board
approved a contract for a new superintendent
at its meeting Monday.
- The Cloquet City Council voted 5-2 to remove a requirement for project labor agreements on private development projects.
