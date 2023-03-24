99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: First week of spring edition

Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.

Burgers, chicken tenders and pop sit on a tray waiting to be picked up
An order is ready for dine in at Gordy's Hi-Hat in Cloquet on Wednesday, March 22.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 7:15 AM

CLOQUET — I know it's technically spring, but the massive snow piles in my driveway tell me we've got a ways to go. I am thankful we've had some sunshine the last few days — it's made all the snow a bit easier to tolerate!

For those of you following progress on the Cloquet School District's athletic facility project, you'll have to wait a bit longer. On Monday, March 20, the school board agreed to push a vote on the final proposal to its April 10 meeting.

Here are the rest of this week's headlines:

Sign of spring

Man stands in front of a restaurant
Sever Lundquist stands in front of Gordy's Hi-Hat in Cloquet on Wednesday, March 22.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Wednesday was the day — Gordy's Hi-Hat opened for the season. Reporter Dylan Sherman and photographer Amy Arntson talked to the people who showed up to grab lunch on the seasonal staple's first day of the year.

Back in action

Cloquet Area Home, Business and Sports Show
Wood City Motors Sales Manager Jimmy Saice, right, showcases a new Ford Bronco as part of the Cloquet Area Home, Business and Sport Show, on Friday, March 17, at the Otter Creek Event Center at Black Bear Casino Resort.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

After a three-year hiatus, the Cloquet Area Home, Business and Sport Show returned to Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton.

Eskomos fall

Player in blue shoots between two players in white.
Esko’s Sam Haugen (5) gets a piece of Pequot Lakes’ Leo Bolz-Andolshek’s (35) shot in the second half of the Section 7AA championship game in Hermantown on Friday evening, March 17.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Redemption wasn't in the cards for Esko. Despite leading by as many as 14 points in the first, the Eskomos fell to Pequot Lakes in the Section 7AA final for the second straight year.

A few more stories to check out:

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.

By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
