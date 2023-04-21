Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Extended version

CLOQUET — Lots of news for you here today — so much that I can't narrow it down to just a few stories. Consider this an extended version of the usual newsletter.

In case you missed it, Sappi closed because of flooding on Friday, April 14, and reopened Monday, April 27.

Seniors at Wrenshall High School want to donate funds for their class trip (more than $7,000) to help classmate Janae Sjodin.

The Cloquet Area Fire District Board voted Wednesday, April 19 to vacate Station 3 in Scanlon.

Here are the rest of this week's headlines:

Speaking out

Carlton High School sophomore Ayeden Diver-Anderson speaks during the public forum portion of the school board meeting on Monday, April 17, inside the library of Carlton High School. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

About 30 community members attended the Carlton School Board meeting on Monday to demand change following an alleged threat of violence to a Native American student on school grounds.

From furs to fins

Tony Sheda, the owner of Little Tony’s Trading Post, looks up at mounts that are well over 100 years old in his workshop in Wrenshall on Monday, April 3. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Here's a peek behind the curtain: We don't often use vertical photos to carry the front page of the paper. Horizontal photos jive better with our online content management system, so that tends to be our default.

On the technical side, there's just something about vertical shots that makes them a little trickier to slot on the cover. They tend to be close-ups of people, which don't often work as main art — those make better secondary photos.

The bottom line is it takes a special shot to carry the cover, and the one above is a great example.

Photographer Jed Carlson took this photo of Tony Sheda at Tony's Trading Post in Wrenshall, for a recent Northlandia installment. This photo has a few things going for it to my eye: Jed caught Sheda in what appears to be a moment of reflection as he looks around his shop, and in that moment, we see clearly the mounts and nets behind him on the wall, which perfectly capture what his business is about.

Be sure to scroll down in the story to see the photo of raccoons rowing a canoe (I promise this is an actual thing!).

Row the boat

Esko's Makoi Perich snares a touchdown reception in the first quarter against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton's Brody Friend during the Minnesota 3A quarterfinals in Brainerd on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Dave Samson / The Forum

Esko's Koi Perich will become a Minnesota Golden Gopher.

The junior four-star recruit announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will play at the University of Minnesota for coach P.J. Fleck.

A few more stories to check out:

