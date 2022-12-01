Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Explorers, volunteers, prep girls basketball and more

CLOQUET — We reported on a fatal crash involving teenage siblings that happened over the weekend.

The crash occurred on Minnesota Highway 23 near Clear Creek in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 26. Kaden Tuura, 19, of Duluth, and his sister Aubrey Tuura, 14, of Barnum were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

My heart goes out to their family and friends.

Here are a few more stories for your consideration this week:

Arctic explorer

Minnesotan Margaret Oldenburg (left) spent more than a decade tramping through the Canadian Arctic, collecting samples for the University of Minnesota's botany department. Her contributions are still held by the Bell Museum, and are getting new attention from natural historians. She is shown in this undated photo at a stop on her travels, apparently at a Native village, possibly accompanied by a bush pilot whom she traveled with often. Contributed / Margaret Oldenburg papers

Scientists are using the flora collected in the Canadian Arctic by Carlton native Margaret Oldenburg (pictured above on the right) to study the effects of climate change.

Oldenburg took 11 trips to the Arctic, collecting thousands of specimens that have been kept at the Canadian Museum of Nature and the University of Minnesota's Bell Museum.

Abundant opportunities

Bob Nelson rings bells for The Salvation Army outside Walmart in Cloquet recently. Nelson has volunteered as a bell ringer since the early 2000s. Contributed / Bob Nelson

Local nonprofit leaders say there are many opportunities for people to volunteer in Carlton County this holiday season.

Bob Nelson, pictured above, has rang bells for The Salvation Army since the early 2000s. He logs about 40 hours annually ringing bells outside Walmart in Cloquet.

“I think it’s a very nice way to help others, which is the spirit of Christmas. It’s a very feel-good thing to do during the holiday season,” he said.

Back and forth

Cloquet's Quinn Danielson looks for a lane while being guarded by Erin Pettyjohn of Esko during a Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 game at Cloquet Middle School. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

An 18-point second half from Alexa Snesrud helped lift the Cloquet Lumberjacks over the Esko Eskomos in their season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The 'Jacks trailed by as many as nine points in the opening half before whittling away the deficit.

“Esko was kind of taking it to us in spurts and sometimes we would catch up and then we would fall back behind again," Cloquet coach Heather Young said.

A few more stories to check out:

Athletic facility renovations at Cloquet High School took a step forward Monday, Nov. 28, with the Cloquet School Board approving a construction manager and bidding process for the proposed project.



The Carlton County Board of Commissioners asked county staff to draft a letter to the Green Burial Council about Loving Earth Memorial Gardens, a green cemetery slated to open in Blackhoof Township.



Carlton County charges against a Duluth man accused of possessing 11 pounds of methamphetamine were dropped after he was indicted by federal authorities.

