Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Explorers, volunteers, prep girls basketball and more
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Thursday.
CLOQUET — We reported on a fatal crash involving teenage siblings that happened over the weekend.
The crash occurred on Minnesota Highway 23 near Clear Creek in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 26. Kaden Tuura, 19, of Duluth, and his sister Aubrey Tuura, 14, of Barnum were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
My heart goes out to their family and friends.
Here are a few more stories for your consideration this week:
Arctic explorer
Scientists are using the flora collected in the Canadian Arctic by Carlton native Margaret Oldenburg (pictured above on the right) to study the effects of climate change.
ADVERTISEMENT
Oldenburg took 11 trips to the Arctic, collecting thousands of specimens that have been kept at the Canadian Museum of Nature and the University of Minnesota's Bell Museum.
Abundant opportunities
Local nonprofit leaders say there are many opportunities for people to volunteer in Carlton County this holiday season.
Bob Nelson, pictured above, has rang bells for The Salvation Army since the early 2000s. He logs about 40 hours annually ringing bells outside Walmart in Cloquet.
“I think it’s a very nice way to help others, which is the spirit of Christmas. It’s a very feel-good thing to do during the holiday season,” he said.
Back and forth
An 18-point second half from Alexa Snesrud helped lift the Cloquet Lumberjacks over the Esko Eskomos in their season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
The 'Jacks trailed by as many as nine points in the opening half before whittling away the deficit.
“Esko was kind of taking it to us in spurts and sometimes we would catch up and then we would fall back behind again," Cloquet coach Heather Young said.
A few more stories to check out:
-
Athletic facility renovations at Cloquet High School
took a step forward Monday, Nov. 28, with the Cloquet School Board approving a construction manager and bidding process for the proposed project.
- The Carlton County Board of Commissioners
asked county staff to draft a letter to the Green Burial Council
about Loving Earth Memorial Gardens, a green cemetery slated to open in Blackhoof Township.
- Carlton County charges against a Duluth man accused of possessing 11 pounds of methamphetamine were dropped after he was indicted by federal authorities.
Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Thursday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.