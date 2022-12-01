Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Explorers, volunteers, prep girls basketball and more

Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Thursday.

e5de83-20220914-botanist04-webp1000.jpg
Margaret Oldenburg traveled thousands of miles across the Canadian tundra collecting flowers and plants for botanists at the University of Minnesota — by floatplane, boat and even dogsled. The precise documentation and expert preservation of her samples held in the Bell Museum herbarium are getting new attention from natural historians as climate change alters the Arctic.
Contributed/ Margaret Oldenburg papers
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
December 01, 2022 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CLOQUET — We reported on a fatal crash involving teenage siblings that happened over the weekend.

The crash occurred on Minnesota Highway 23 near Clear Creek in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 26. Kaden Tuura, 19, of Duluth, and his sister Aubrey Tuura, 14, of Barnum were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

My heart goes out to their family and friends.

Here are a few more stories for your consideration this week:

Arctic explorer

626f30-20220914-botanist03-webp1400.jpg
Minnesotan Margaret Oldenburg (left) spent more than a decade tramping through the Canadian Arctic, collecting samples for the University of Minnesota's botany department. Her contributions are still held by the Bell Museum, and are getting new attention from natural historians. She is shown in this undated photo at a stop on her travels, apparently at a Native village, possibly accompanied by a bush pilot whom she traveled with often.
Contributed / Margaret Oldenburg papers

Scientists are using the flora collected in the Canadian Arctic by Carlton native Margaret Oldenburg (pictured above on the right) to study the effects of climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oldenburg took 11 trips to the Arctic, collecting thousands of specimens that have been kept at the Canadian Museum of Nature and the University of Minnesota's Bell Museum.

Abundant opportunities

111722.N.PJ.Volunteer_WINGS.jpg
Bob Nelson rings bells for The Salvation Army outside Walmart in Cloquet recently. Nelson has volunteered as a bell ringer since the early 2000s.
Contributed / Bob Nelson

Local nonprofit leaders say there are many opportunities for people to volunteer in Carlton County this holiday season.

Bob Nelson, pictured above, has rang bells for The Salvation Army since the early 2000s. He logs about 40 hours annually ringing bells outside Walmart in Cloquet.

“I think it’s a very nice way to help others, which is the spirit of Christmas. It’s a very feel-good thing to do during the holiday season,” he said.

Back and forth

Player looks for opening
Cloquet's Quinn Danielson looks for a lane while being guarded by Erin Pettyjohn of Esko during a Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 game at Cloquet Middle School.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

An 18-point second half from Alexa Snesrud helped lift the Cloquet Lumberjacks over the Esko Eskomos in their season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The 'Jacks trailed by as many as nine points in the opening half before whittling away the deficit.

“Esko was kind of taking it to us in spurts and sometimes we would catch up and then we would fall back behind again," Cloquet coach Heather Young said.

A few more stories to check out:

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Thursday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.

Related Topics: CARLTON COUNTYCLOQUET
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
What to read next
Duluth SNOWSTORM
Local
Blizzard, storm warnings continue as winds increase Friday
South Shore snowbelt could see more snow into Christmas Day.
December 23, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
United States Postal Service
Members Only
Local
Staffing trouble, more packages mean delays for Duluth-area mail, carriers claim
Interviews with a quartet of current and former USPS mail carriers indicate that the Duluth post office is short of workers and is being asked to prioritize e-commerce deliveries over letters.
December 23, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Dec. 23, 2022
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Brooklyn Nilsen, 8, of Carlton, helps her friend Wyatt Clark, 5, of Wrenshall, tie his skates
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Almost-Christmas edition
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
December 23, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten