Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Downed trees, Nordic skiing and more

CLOQUET — Happy New Year!
I hope your 2023 is off to a great start! I'm not a big resolution person, but I appreciated columnist Jill Pertler's thoughts on changing her perspective this year.
Here are the rest of this week's headlines:
Clean-up crew
The blizzard that hit the region in mid-December did a number on local recreational trails. I caught up with the Wood City Riders Snowmobile Club to learn more about their efforts to clean up the mess and with officials at Jay Cooke State Park, where the storm brought down 1,000 trees.
Impactful weather
Columnist Larry Weber writes about the impact the heavy, wet snow and above-average precipitation have on the environment in the short- and long-term.
Under the lights
Members of the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Nordic ski team pushed through swirling winds and falling snow at the annual Under the Lights Nordic Ski Invite on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Pine Valley Ski Area. The girls team finished third, while the boys took fifth.
A few more stories to check out:
- Cloquet football coach
Jeff Ojanen was arrested Dec. 23
and faces two misdemeanor charges for impaired driving.
- The
Wrenshall School Board hit the ground running
in its first meeting of the year Wednesday, Jan. 4. After electing new board leaders, they shifted their focus to superintendent Kimberly Belcastro's retirement.
- Vicki Radzak tells us more about the $70,000 grant Moose Lake Community Education received in this week's Community Education Corner.
