99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Downed trees, Nordic skiing and more

Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.

Wood City Riders Snowmobile Club groomers clear snow
Wood City Riders Snowmobile Club groomers clear snow near Scanlon on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
January 06, 2023 08:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CLOQUET — Happy New Year!

I hope your 2023 is off to a great start! I'm not a big resolution person, but I appreciated columnist Jill Pertler's thoughts on changing her perspective this year.

Here are the rest of this week's headlines:

Clean-up crew

Snowmobiles on the Munger Trail in Carlton hit road blocks
Snowmobiles on the Munger Trail in Carlton hit road blocks following the Dec. 13-15, 2022, blizzard.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The blizzard that hit the region in mid-December did a number on local recreational trails. I caught up with the Wood City Riders Snowmobile Club to learn more about their efforts to clean up the mess and with officials at Jay Cooke State Park, where the storm brought down 1,000 trees.

Impactful weather

a tall birch tree next to a house is bent far over due to snow accumulation
A birch tree with a diameter of 8 inches is bent to the ground.
Contributed / Larry Weber

Columnist Larry Weber writes about the impact the heavy, wet snow and above-average precipitation have on the environment in the short- and long-term.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the lights

Miles Fischer, of CEC, races in the CEC Nordic Under the Lights Invite
Miles Fischer, of CEC, races in the CEC Nordic Under the Lights Invite on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Pine Valley Ski Area in Cloquet.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Members of the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Nordic ski team pushed through swirling winds and falling snow at the annual Under the Lights Nordic Ski Invite on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Pine Valley Ski Area. The girls team finished third, while the boys took fifth.

A few more stories to check out:

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.

Related Topics: CARLTON COUNTYCLOQUET
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
What to read next
Ambulance lights
Local
Man killed in truck vs. train crash near Culver
The collision happened around 10 a.m. Thursday in Industrial Township.
January 06, 2023 09:10 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
File: Pete Stauber
Local
Stauber votes for McCarthy in Speaker of House stalemate
The Hermantown congressman had voted for McCarthy 11 times as the third day of unsuccessful speaker selection ended.
January 05, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Snowmobiles on the Munger Trail in Carlton hit road blocks
Local
Downed trees cause major cleanup in Carlton County
The Wood City Riders have spent more than 1,000 hours clearing snowmobile trails, while officials are making no guarantees about ski trails opening in Jay Cooke State Park.
January 05, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Wii-aadizookewag, library events and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
January 05, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports