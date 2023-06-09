Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Online threats to schools, Esko graduation, section track and more

CLOQUET — Finally!

Summer is here! (I hope.)

Let's dive into this week's headlines so you can get outside and enjoy the fresh air:

Digital threats rise

Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

Local schools are facing more frequent attacks online. As a result, officials are spending more time fighting those threats and taking measures to mitigate them.

Hats off

Members of the Esko High School Class of 2023 toss their graduation caps after the ceremony outside of the school on Friday, June 2. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Esko High School celebrated the Class of 2023 on June 2. We've got photos from the ceremony on our website.

Back-to-back section champs

Esko senior Carter Zezulka competes in the 110 meter hurdles event during the Section 7A track and field championships held Thursday, June 1, at Malosky Stadium on the campus of Minnesota Duluth. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

The Esko boys track and field team won their second straight Section 7A championship.

And as the prep sports season winds down, find all the results you're looking for at pinejournal.com .

A few more stories to check out:

In this week's installment of Northland Nature, Larry Weber writes about the fluffy transition catkins make.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers revoked a permit for the project vying to become Minnesota's first copper-nickel mine.

