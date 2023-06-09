Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Online threats to schools, Esko graduation, section track and more
CLOQUET — Finally!
Summer is here! (I hope.)
Let's dive into this week's headlines so you can get outside and enjoy the fresh air:
Digital threats rise
Local schools are facing more frequent attacks online. As a result, officials are spending more time fighting those threats and taking measures to mitigate them.
Hats off
Esko High School celebrated the Class of 2023 on June 2. We've got photos from the ceremony on our website.
Back-to-back section champs
The Esko boys track and field team won their second straight Section 7A championship.
And as the prep sports season winds down, find all the results you're looking for at pinejournal.com .
A few more stories to check out:
- In this week's installment of Northland Nature,
Larry Weber writes
about the fluffy transition catkins make.
- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers revoked a permit for the project vying to become Minnesota's first copper-nickel mine.
