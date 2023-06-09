99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Online threats to schools, Esko graduation, section track and more

Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.

Student fist bumps her high school principal after giving a speech
Lydia Swedberg, left, fist bumps Greg Hexum, Esko High School principal, after her speech during the graduation ceremony on Friday, June 2.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 8:00 AM

CLOQUET — Finally!

Summer is here! (I hope.)

Let's dive into this week's headlines so you can get outside and enjoy the fresh air:

Digital threats rise

Graphic illustration of cyber attacks toward a school
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

Local schools are facing more frequent attacks online. As a result, officials are spending more time fighting those threats and taking measures to mitigate them.

Hats off

Graduates toss their caps into the air
Members of the Esko High School Class of 2023 toss their graduation caps after the ceremony outside of the school on Friday, June 2.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Esko High School celebrated the Class of 2023 on June 2. We've got photos from the ceremony on our website.

Back-to-back section champs

Prep track and field meet
Esko senior Carter Zezulka competes in the 110 meter hurdles event during the Section 7A track and field championships held Thursday, June 1, at Malosky Stadium on the campus of Minnesota Duluth.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

The Esko boys track and field team won their second straight Section 7A championship.

And as the prep sports season winds down, find all the results you're looking for at pinejournal.com .

A few more stories to check out:

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
