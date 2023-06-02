99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Honoring a Cloquet military family, 'Jacks graduate, Section 7A tennis and more

Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.

WallaceKennedy.jpg
Pilot Wallace Kennedy died July 9, 1943, when his P-38 was shot down.
Contributed Carlton County Historical Society
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 8:00 AM

CLOQUET — My colleague, Jay Gabler, did a Front Row Seat column in early May about a new Jessica Lange biography. We haven't had a chance to run it in print until this week. If you missed it online, find it here.

Here are a few more stories for your consideration this week:

War story complete

KennedyRelatives.jpg
Descendants of the Kennedy family joined in a tribute to their Cloquet forebearers Saturday, May 27 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Those in attendance included (left to right) Mary Vergin, David Brower, Mike Vergin and Ellen Vergin.
Peter Passi / Duluth News Tribune

This is not the usual Memorial Day story we do. Usually, we get photos from Cloquet's Memorial Day service in Veteran's Park, but when I saw the email come through from Carol Klitzke at the Carlton County Historical Society, I knew we had to cover this event instead.

On Saturday, May 27, the historical society joined Hebert-Kennedy VFW Post #3979 at Hillcrest Cemetery for a ceremony at the gravesite of the Kennedy family (yes, the post is named after the family). The organizations were there to pay their respects and celebrate a granite marker for Wallace Kennedy that will soon join the family plot.

'You didn't give up'

Graduation ceremony
Members of the senior class wait to throw their caps during the Cloquet High School class of 2023 graduation ceremony held Friday, May 26, in the Cloquet Middle School gym.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

During Cloquet High School's graduation ceremony on Friday, May 26, senior class president Jordyn Sorenson focused her remarks on the challenges she and her fellow graduates overcame, like having a global pandemic disrupt their high school careers freshman year.

“Every one of you sitting here in purple caps and gowns have persisted through the struggles no matter how small or big they were, you didn’t give up,” she said.

Well said, Jordyn! Congratulations, Class of 2023!

Section 7A champ

Tennis player returns shot.
Cloquet’s Ethan Lavan returns a shot during his match at No.1 singles in Superior on Thursday afternoon, April 27.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Congratulations to Cloquet High School's Ethan Lavan, pictured above, who won the Section 7A individual tennis tournament. The freshman will compete at the state meet June 6-9 in Minneapolis.

*shameless plug to visit pinejournal.com for more prep sports coverage goes here. But seriously, go to the website. We have so much prep sports content there!

A few more stories to check out:

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
