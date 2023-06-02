Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Honoring a Cloquet military family, 'Jacks graduate, Section 7A tennis and more
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
CLOQUET — My colleague, Jay Gabler, did a Front Row Seat column in early May about a new Jessica Lange biography. We haven't had a chance to run it in print until this week. If you missed it online, find it here.
Here are a few more stories for your consideration this week:
War story complete
This is not the usual Memorial Day story we do. Usually, we get photos from Cloquet's Memorial Day service in Veteran's Park, but when I saw the email come through from Carol Klitzke at the Carlton County Historical Society, I knew we had to cover this event instead.
On Saturday, May 27, the historical society joined Hebert-Kennedy VFW Post #3979 at Hillcrest Cemetery for a ceremony at the gravesite of the Kennedy family (yes, the post is named after the family). The organizations were there to pay their respects and celebrate a granite marker for Wallace Kennedy that will soon join the family plot.
'You didn't give up'
During Cloquet High School's graduation ceremony on Friday, May 26, senior class president Jordyn Sorenson focused her remarks on the challenges she and her fellow graduates overcame, like having a global pandemic disrupt their high school careers freshman year.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Every one of you sitting here in purple caps and gowns have persisted through the struggles no matter how small or big they were, you didn’t give up,” she said.
Well said, Jordyn! Congratulations, Class of 2023!
Section 7A champ
Congratulations to Cloquet High School's Ethan Lavan, pictured above, who won the Section 7A individual tennis tournament. The freshman will compete at the state meet June 6-9 in Minneapolis.
*shameless plug to visit pinejournal.com for more prep sports coverage goes here. But seriously, go to the website. We have so much prep sports content there!
A few more stories to check out:
- Minnesota State announced two finalists
for president of Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.
- The Carlton Ambulance Service
is going to create a community advisory committee
that will include representatives from the municipalities in its coverage area. ICYMI: The service asked the municipalities for $250,000 to ensure the service remains sustainable, up from the $87,000 total it currently requests now.
- And in our Community Education Corner, Erin Bates has information on a few bus trips coming up this summer and fall, including one to the Minnesota State Fair!
Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.
ADVERTISEMENT