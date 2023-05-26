Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Fun at Transportation Night, cute alpacas, Lumberjack golfers and more

CLOQUET — There are many events scheduled on Monday, May 29, in honor of Memorial Day. We've got a list of them on our website, which includes a special grave marker dedication happening Saturday, May 27 in Cloquet.

Here's what else we've been working on this week:

Smiles for miles

Wes Vork, an employee at Cars Towing, watches over Drake Pape, 4, of Carlton, on Thursday, May 18, during Transportation Night at South Terrace Elementary School in Carlton. Cars Towing hooked a swing to the winch of their tow truck for kids to enjoy a supervised swing ride. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Carlton Community Education hosted its 2023 Transportation Night on May 18. Approximately 200-250 people attended the event, which gives children the chance to explore all types of vehicles -- from fire trucks and police squads to tow trucks and heavy equipment.

'They're almost like cats'

Matty, an alpaca on Jennifer and Jared Hegna's farm, smiles for the camera on Monday, May 15, in Esko. Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Before reading this story on Five Daughters Farm, an alpaca ranch in Esko, I had no idea that alpacas are similar to cats.

"They’re cute, they’re curious. They’re almost like cats," said farm co-owner Jared Hegna.

ADVERTISEMENT

Learn more about the farm, which won five blue ribbons at the Wisconsin Alpaca & Fiber Fest and the Great Midwest Alpaca Festival in Madison.

Home-course advantage

Cloquet’s Juli Steinert hits out of the rough on the second hole at Cloquet Country Club on Monday, May 22. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Cloquet girls and boys golf teams shined on Monday, May 22, during the Lumberjack Invitational.

And with section tournaments ramping up, be sure to visit pinejournal.com for the latest prep sports news.

A few more stories to check out:

Carlton County will receive $10 million from the state toward the new justice center thanks to the latest bonding bill.



Barnum Community Education has a plethora of offerings available this summer. Roxy Olsen-Hurst has the details in this week's Community Education Corner.



A Moose Lake sex offender accused of attacking and seriously injuring a Minnesota Sex Offender Program employee has pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.