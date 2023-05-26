Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Fun at Transportation Night, cute alpacas, Lumberjack golfers and more
CLOQUET — There are many events scheduled on Monday, May 29, in honor of Memorial Day. We've got a list of them on our website, which includes a special grave marker dedication happening Saturday, May 27 in Cloquet.
Here's what else we've been working on this week:
Smiles for miles
Carlton Community Education hosted its 2023 Transportation Night on May 18. Approximately 200-250 people attended the event, which gives children the chance to explore all types of vehicles -- from fire trucks and police squads to tow trucks and heavy equipment.
'They're almost like cats'
Before reading this story on Five Daughters Farm, an alpaca ranch in Esko, I had no idea that alpacas are similar to cats.
"They’re cute, they’re curious. They’re almost like cats," said farm co-owner Jared Hegna.
Learn more about the farm, which won five blue ribbons at the Wisconsin Alpaca & Fiber Fest and the Great Midwest Alpaca Festival in Madison.
Home-course advantage
The Cloquet girls and boys golf teams shined on Monday, May 22, during the Lumberjack Invitational.
And with section tournaments ramping up, be sure to visit pinejournal.com for the latest prep sports news.
A few more stories to check out:
-
Carlton County will receive $10 million
from the state toward the new justice center thanks to the latest bonding bill.
- Barnum Community Education has a plethora of offerings available this summer. Roxy Olsen-Hurst has the details
in this week's Community Education Corner.
- A Moose Lake sex offender accused of attacking and seriously injuring a Minnesota Sex Offender Program employee has pleaded guilty to attempted murder.
