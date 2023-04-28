99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Deep dives, an outdoor classroom, a talented angler and more

Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.

Outdoor classroom on campus.
Students and staff get the Megwayaak Classroom ready to go Thursday morning, April 20, on the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College campus in Cloquet.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 11:00 AM

CLOQUET — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, Jay Cooke State Park is hosting a Community Volunteer Clean-Up Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Trees in the park were hit hard by weather over the winter, and officials need volunteers to help clean up branches, clear paths and help get areas of the park open for program activities. More information is in the event posting in this week's Community Calendar.

Here's what else we've been working on:

Eyes on ambulance services

EMT checks gear in ambulance.
Firefighter/EMT Mason Blankenship checks the oxygen level as he preps his ambulance Wednesday morning, March 29, at the Cloquet Area Fire District.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

In the course of covering the Carlton Area Fire District and the Carlton Ambulance Service, reporter Dylan Sherman realized the two entities faced similar obstacles and decided to work on a series of stories about them.

Dylan started the stories before he left. He had some more work to do on them, so I took over after he left the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stories like this take a long time to report, and for good reason -- we have to talk to a lot of people to make sure we understand the situation; then as we go through to write the stories, more questions pop up that we need answers to. I appreciate the officials who explained so much to me during the course of my reporting for this series.

Learning in nature

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College's Megwayaak, or outdoor, Classroom is finished, and officials let us visit during a recent sap boiling demonstration to see how the space in action. Be sure to watch the video above created by digital producer Wyatt Buckner.

Passion for fishing

Bass fishing
Esko senior Noah Wells poses for a photo at the Bassmaster High School Combine in Decatur, Alabama.
Contributed / Noah Wells

Noah Wells, pictured above, is taking his love for fishing to the community when he hosts classes through Barnum Community Education in May.

Wells, who started the Esko Fishing Club, received a scholarship to attend Drury University, where he will compete on the fishing team.

A few more stories to check out:

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for April 28, 2023
April 28, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Banquet speech
Local
J3 Insurance, Northwoods Credit Union named Cloquet Chamber's 2022 Businesses of the Year
April 27, 2023 09:25 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
IMG_8024.jpg
Local
On Call: What local officials think about Carlton Ambulance Service funding requests
April 27, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Megwayaak, In The Woods, Classroom At FDLTCC
Local
Learning moves to nature at FDLTCC's Megwayaak Classroom
April 26, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
FILE: Carlton County Transportation
Local
The Deep Dive: Changes to Carlton County Ordinance 27
April 26, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
DSC_0637.jpg
Prep
Prep softball: Barnum uses fast start to upend Esko, 13-3
April 25, 2023 08:47 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Garfield School
Local
Cloquet School Board approves budget reductions
April 26, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski