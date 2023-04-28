Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Deep dives, an outdoor classroom, a talented angler and more

CLOQUET — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, Jay Cooke State Park is hosting a Community Volunteer Clean-Up Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Trees in the park were hit hard by weather over the winter, and officials need volunteers to help clean up branches, clear paths and help get areas of the park open for program activities. More information is in the event posting in this week's Community Calendar.

Here's what else we've been working on:

Eyes on ambulance services

Firefighter/EMT Mason Blankenship checks the oxygen level as he preps his ambulance Wednesday morning, March 29, at the Cloquet Area Fire District. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

In the course of covering the Carlton Area Fire District and the Carlton Ambulance Service, reporter Dylan Sherman realized the two entities faced similar obstacles and decided to work on a series of stories about them.

Dylan started the stories before he left. He had some more work to do on them, so I took over after he left the company.

Stories like this take a long time to report, and for good reason -- we have to talk to a lot of people to make sure we understand the situation; then as we go through to write the stories, more questions pop up that we need answers to. I appreciate the officials who explained so much to me during the course of my reporting for this series.



Learning in nature

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College's Megwayaak, or outdoor, Classroom is finished, and officials let us visit during a recent sap boiling demonstration to see how the space in action. Be sure to watch the video above created by digital producer Wyatt Buckner.

Passion for fishing

Esko senior Noah Wells poses for a photo at the Bassmaster High School Combine in Decatur, Alabama. Contributed / Noah Wells

Noah Wells, pictured above, is taking his love for fishing to the community when he hosts classes through Barnum Community Education in May.

Wells, who started the Esko Fishing Club, received a scholarship to attend Drury University, where he will compete on the fishing team.

A few more stories to check out:

