Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Countdown-to-2023 edition

CLOQUET — It's almost hard to believe another year is winding down. Almost.

We usually look back on the biggest stories of the year, but this time around, we decided to try something new. We looked ahead to the big stories we'll be following in 2023.

Before you head off to ring in the new year, I want to say thank you for supporting our work. We couldn't produce meaningful journalism without advertisers and subscribers, so thank you for putting your trust in us.

I wish you and yours all the best for a happy and healthy 2023!

Now, here are a few more headlines for your consideration:

Spreading cheer

Rosa Johnson takes a quick break from meal preparations on Sunday, Dec. 25, with her daughters, Vittoria Johnson and Deborah Johnson (across the from Rosa). Rosa's late husband, David M. Johnson, started the annual meal almost 30 years ago. Vittoria said funds from her father's memorial will help keep the Carlton County DAV's annual Christmas meal going for many years to come. Vittoria planned to deliver free hot meals to senior residents in Moose Lake and Cloquet later in the day. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

On Sunday, Dec. 25, the Carlton County DAV held its annual Christmas meal, but an important person was absent for the first time. David M. Johnson started the annual event nearly 30 years ago. Sunday marked the first event without Johnson, as he died in January. His family was on hand to volunteer and honor his memory, as were numerous other community members.

Night for North State

A John Deere Model B farm tractor from 1947, owned and restored by the Cass family of Esko, waits with a decorated hay rack to give visitors a ride at the Lakehead Harvest Holiday Hayrides event in Esko on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

The Lakehead Harvest Reunion Hayride is hosting a fundraiser for North State Services on Saturday, Dec. 31. Business owners Gerald and Lynnette Hansen lost their facility and trucks in a fire last week.

Tournament time

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Joey Antonutti scores the third of four goals against Mankato West in the semifinals of the Heritage Holiday Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center in Duluth. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Holiday tournaments are in full swing! To get the latest scores and results, visit our website.

A few more stories to check out:

