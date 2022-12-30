Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Countdown-to-2023 edition
CLOQUET — It's almost hard to believe another year is winding down. Almost.
We usually look back on the biggest stories of the year, but this time around, we decided to try something new. We looked ahead to the big stories we'll be following in 2023.
Before you head off to ring in the new year, I want to say thank you for supporting our work. We couldn't produce meaningful journalism without advertisers and subscribers, so thank you for putting your trust in us.
I wish you and yours all the best for a happy and healthy 2023!
Now, here are a few more headlines for your consideration:
Spreading cheer
On Sunday, Dec. 25, the Carlton County DAV held its annual Christmas meal, but an important person was absent for the first time. David M. Johnson started the annual event nearly 30 years ago. Sunday marked the first event without Johnson, as he died in January. His family was on hand to volunteer and honor his memory, as were numerous other community members.
Night for North State
The Lakehead Harvest Reunion Hayride is hosting a fundraiser for North State Services on Saturday, Dec. 31. Business owners Gerald and Lynnette Hansen lost their facility and trucks in a fire last week.
Tournament time
Holiday tournaments are in full swing! To get the latest scores and results, visit our website.
A few more stories to check out:
- Police in Bullhead City, Arizona, said
a Cromwell couple died
in an apparent double murder-suicide.
- Carlton County residents who used to use the Douglas County Highway W bridge may soon be able to travel it again,
after funding to repair the bridge
was included in the federal omnibus bill approved last week by Congress.
-
Energy assistance is available to Carlton County residents
through Lakes and Pines Community Action Council, writes the organization's energy programs director.
- Michele Carlson of Esko Community Education reminds families of upcoming deadlines to register their children for pre-K or early child care programming.
