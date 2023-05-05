Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Celebrations all around, a sport gaining ground and more

CLOQUET — I'll keep this week's newsletter short and sweet — partly because I'm fighting through a rough case of writer's block.

Pro tip for the next time you find yourself hitting the wall with writing: Just keep going. In my experience, the more I procrastinate and put it off, the worse that feeling of dread gets. I might not like everything I write, but I can usually go back and revise, or better yet, have someone else take a look when I'm done.

OK — that's enough about me. Let's dive in to this week's stories:

Celebrating graduates

Using a long photographic exposure, Cedar Tucker, 6, of Duluth, creates a kaleidoscope of color while performing a Fancy Shawl dance during a powwow at the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Sunday, April 30, in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College hosted a powwow Sunday, April 30, to celebrate students who will graduate this spring.

“We want to make sure that we acknowledge our students. They worked really hard to complete whatever their program is,” said Roxanne Delille, the college’s dean of Indigenous and academic affairs, noting that some students take more than two years to earn an associate degree from the school. “It’s the closing of one thing and it’s an opening of another … both the end of winter and the beginning of spring, the end of their academic career, the beginning of the rest of their lives.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Honoring local businesses

Northwoods Credit Union CEO Doug Wolf accepts the Large Business of the Year award from Cloquet Area Chamber of Commerce President Kelly Zink at the annual meeting and banquet event, Thursday, April 27, at Black Bear Casino Resort. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

The Cloquet Area Chamber of Commerce named J3 Insurance and Northwoods Credit Union as its 2022 Businesses of the Year at its annual meeting and banquet on April 27.

Gaining traction

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Tait Erickson and Michael Cadotte celebrate a goal during a prep boys lacrosse game against St. Paul/Two Rivers co-op on Saturday, April 29, at Esko Stadium Field. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

The sport of lacrosse is growing throughout the Northland. Reporter Jake Przytarski learned more about the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton club team that organizers hope can become a varsity sport.

A few more stories to check out:

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.