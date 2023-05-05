Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Celebrations all around, a sport gaining ground and more
CLOQUET — I'll keep this week's newsletter short and sweet — partly because I'm fighting through a rough case of writer's block.
Pro tip for the next time you find yourself hitting the wall with writing: Just keep going. In my experience, the more I procrastinate and put it off, the worse that feeling of dread gets. I might not like everything I write, but I can usually go back and revise, or better yet, have someone else take a look when I'm done.
OK — that's enough about me. Let's dive in to this week's stories:
Celebrating graduates
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College hosted a powwow Sunday, April 30, to celebrate students who will graduate this spring.
“We want to make sure that we acknowledge our students. They worked really hard to complete whatever their program is,” said Roxanne Delille, the college’s dean of Indigenous and academic affairs, noting that some students take more than two years to earn an associate degree from the school. “It’s the closing of one thing and it’s an opening of another … both the end of winter and the beginning of spring, the end of their academic career, the beginning of the rest of their lives.”
Honoring local businesses
The Cloquet Area Chamber of Commerce named J3 Insurance and Northwoods Credit Union as its 2022 Businesses of the Year at its annual meeting and banquet on April 27.
Gaining traction
The sport of lacrosse is growing throughout the Northland. Reporter Jake Przytarski learned more about the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton club team that organizers hope can become a varsity sport.
A few more stories to check out:
-
County Seat Theater's production of "Tracks"
received several awards at the Region 5 Festival in April.
- This week's Community Education Corner is all about Esko Fun Days.
Learn more about the annual August event from Michele Carlson.
- A client at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in Moose Lake is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and first-, second- and third-degree assault after he allegedly attacked a security counselor at the facility, causing a traumatic brain injury.
