Stay informed. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Celebrating century farms

Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.

A farm property with a pasture, farm buildings, and a red barn.
The Olesiak farm as it looks today in 2023. The Olesiak and Dahl farms will be named century farms at the 2023 Carlton County Fair.
Contributed / Barb Dahl
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 5:00 PM

CLOQUET — Officials at Good Hope Church in Cloquet are thankful for the outpouring of community support after a vandal broke into the building Aug. 11 and caused extensive damage.

Here's what else we've been working on this week:

Long, entwined history

A painting depicting a pasture with dairy cows, a big white barn, and other farm buildings.
A painting depicts the Olesiak farm when Lydia and Ray Olesiak owned it. Their daughter, Barb Dahl said the white barn was struck by lightning and burned down in 1983 and was later replaced with a new red barn a year later.
Contributed / Barb Dahl

The Olesiak and Dahl farms will be honored Friday, Aug. 18 (today!) as century farms at the Carlton County Fair. Reporter Jess Waldbillig got more information on the history of the farms and how they're connected.

Coming soon to Cloquet

Couple stands in the future taproom
Alison and Dean Crotteau stand inside the former Southgate Pizzeria in Cloquet on Monday, Aug. 14. The space is undergoing a complete renovation to include a taphouse that will feature local beer and ciders, as well as duckpin lanes.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Alison and Dean Crotteau, pictured above, will open 218 Taphouse later this year in the former Southgate Pizzeria in Cloquet.

Setting the bar high

Cloquet-Carlton’s Addison Sandman (15) stays on the ball as Mankato East’s Avery Hoffman (7) pursues
Cloquet-Carlton’s Addison Sandman (15) stays on the ball as Mankato East’s Avery Hoffman (7) pursues in the second half of the game at Irondale High School on Oct. 27, 2022.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Despite losing some key contributors to graduation, the Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer team doesn't look at the upcoming season as a rebuilding year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’d say the bar is pretty high here,” coach Dustin Randall said. “We’ve had a lot of success here the past decade, so we don’t really ever expect not to compete. We kind of start there.”

A few more stories to check out:

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Aug. 18, 2023
3h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Boy sweeps hay in bar
Local
Photos: Thursday's sights at the 2023 Carlton County Fair
6h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
365265545_670236861806472_6739804229908782910_n.jpg
Local
Cloquet congregation displaced after vandal floods church
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Cloquet-Carlton’s Addison Sandman (15) stays on the ball as Mankato East’s Avery Hoffman (7) pursues
Prep
Prep girls soccer: Cloquet-Carlton maintains lofty expectations
1d ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
A painting depicting a pasture with dairy cows, a big white barn, and other farm buildings.
Members Only
Local
Carlton County century farms have long, entwined history
3d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
The Minnesota Wilderness’ Tristan Rostangno (left) reaches in front of Connor Koviak of the Brookings Blizzard and Wilderness’ goalie Luke Kania to get the puck during Monday’s game at Cloquet’s Northwoods Arena. (Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com)
Sports
Cloquet Country Club drops Wilderness’ shared liquor license
Aug 11
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
A photo of a seated man
Local
Remains found in Nemadji River ID'd as 61-year-old Duluth man
Aug 11
 · 
By  Staff reports