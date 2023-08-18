Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Celebrating century farms
CLOQUET — Officials at Good Hope Church in Cloquet are thankful for the outpouring of community support after a vandal broke into the building Aug. 11 and caused extensive damage.
Here's what else we've been working on this week:
Long, entwined history
The Olesiak and Dahl farms will be honored Friday, Aug. 18 (today!) as century farms at the Carlton County Fair. Reporter Jess Waldbillig got more information on the history of the farms and how they're connected.
Coming soon to Cloquet
Alison and Dean Crotteau, pictured above, will open 218 Taphouse later this year in the former Southgate Pizzeria in Cloquet.
Setting the bar high
Despite losing some key contributors to graduation, the Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer team doesn't look at the upcoming season as a rebuilding year.
“I’d say the bar is pretty high here,” coach Dustin Randall said. “We’ve had a lot of success here the past decade, so we don’t really ever expect not to compete. We kind of start there.”
A few more stories to check out:
- Cloquet Country Club decided
to stop allowing the Minnesota Wilderness to share its liquor license.
- Authorities have identified the remains of a person found recently in the Nemadji River
as Jefferey Sjolander of Duluth.
- The Cloquet School Board approved a three-year $490,000 grant at it's meeting Monday, Aug. 14. We've got details on what the grant will pay for.
