Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Celebrating century farms

CLOQUET — Officials at Good Hope Church in Cloquet are thankful for the outpouring of community support after a vandal broke into the building Aug. 11 and caused extensive damage.

Here's what else we've been working on this week:

Long, entwined history

A painting depicts the Olesiak farm when Lydia and Ray Olesiak owned it. Their daughter, Barb Dahl said the white barn was struck by lightning and burned down in 1983 and was later replaced with a new red barn a year later. Contributed / Barb Dahl

The Olesiak and Dahl farms will be honored Friday, Aug. 18 (today!) as century farms at the Carlton County Fair. Reporter Jess Waldbillig got more information on the history of the farms and how they're connected.

Coming soon to Cloquet

Alison and Dean Crotteau stand inside the former Southgate Pizzeria in Cloquet on Monday, Aug. 14. The space is undergoing a complete renovation to include a taphouse that will feature local beer and ciders, as well as duckpin lanes. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Alison and Dean Crotteau, pictured above, will open 218 Taphouse later this year in the former Southgate Pizzeria in Cloquet.

Setting the bar high

Cloquet-Carlton’s Addison Sandman (15) stays on the ball as Mankato East’s Avery Hoffman (7) pursues in the second half of the game at Irondale High School on Oct. 27, 2022. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Despite losing some key contributors to graduation, the Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer team doesn't look at the upcoming season as a rebuilding year.

“I’d say the bar is pretty high here,” coach Dustin Randall said. “We’ve had a lot of success here the past decade, so we don’t really ever expect not to compete. We kind of start there.”

A few more stories to check out:

