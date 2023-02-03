Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Catching up with a Beargrease descendant, a Barnum Eagle Scout project and more
CLOQUET — I don't think any of us needed Punxsutawney Phil to tell us we have six more weeks of winter headed our way. The sub-zero temperatures over the last week sent that message loud and clear.
I'm exited they're subsiding so I can get outside more with my family to enjoy the snow!
I've got a lot of news for you this week, so let's get to it:
Keeping the legacy alive
Marcia Eiynck, a descendant of John Beargrease and the Agricultural Division director for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, spoke to my colleague Melinda Lavine about training sled dogs, the weight of Beargrease's legacy and how she is involved in the marathon.
Going gaga
Barnum senior Ryan Manahan (pictured above, second from right), got some help from his friends to build a gaga pit for Barnum Community Education for his Eagle Scout project.
'Soak it in'
Cloquet graduate Aidan Ripp finished 12th individually and fourth with a teammate in the Nordic Combined event at the recent FISU World University Games. He spoke to reporter Jake Przytarski about the experience.
A few more stories to check out:
- The Wrenshall School Board
will send out a survey to community members
to find out what they would like to see from the district's next superintendent.
- Exercise, painting courses and more are on tap at Carlton Community Education. Daisy Rose has the details
in this week's Community Education Corner.
-
A Cloquet man is facing two counts
of possession and dissemination of child pornography.
- Two proposed driveway ordinances that would have required people who live on private or shared driveways in Thomson Township to have road maintenance agreements is headed back to the drawing board after community members voiced opposition.
