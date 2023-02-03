Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Catching up with a Beargrease descendant, a Barnum Eagle Scout project and more

CLOQUET — I don't think any of us needed Punxsutawney Phil to tell us we have six more weeks of winter headed our way. The sub-zero temperatures over the last week sent that message loud and clear.

I'm exited they're subsiding so I can get outside more with my family to enjoy the snow!

I've got a lot of news for you this week, so let's get to it:

Keeping the legacy alive

Marcia Eiynck, a descendant of John Beargrease, stands near a collection of birchbark baskets inside the Fond du Lac Band Tribal building Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25, in Cloquet. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Marcia Eiynck, a descendant of John Beargrease and the Agricultural Division director for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, spoke to my colleague Melinda Lavine about training sled dogs, the weight of Beargrease's legacy and how she is involved in the marathon.

Going gaga

From left, Xavier Carlson, Kaden Carson, Gavin Thiry, Ryan Manahan and Thatcher Nelson stand in the gaga pit they built for Barnum Community Education. Completing the gaga pit was Manahan's Eagle Scout project. Contributed / Roxy Olsen-Hurst

Barnum senior Ryan Manahan (pictured above, second from right), got some help from his friends to build a gaga pit for Barnum Community Education for his Eagle Scout project.

'Soak it in'

Aidan Ripp competes at a Nordic ski competition Contributed

Cloquet graduate Aidan Ripp finished 12th individually and fourth with a teammate in the Nordic Combined event at the recent FISU World University Games. He spoke to reporter Jake Przytarski about the experience.

A few more stories to check out:

