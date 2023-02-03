99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Catching up with a Beargrease descendant, a Barnum Eagle Scout project and more

Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.

Marcia Eiynck, a descendant of John Beargrease, starts to get covered in snow Wednesday afternoon
Marcia Eiynck, a descendant of John Beargrease, starts to get covered in snow Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25, as she stands outside of the Fond du Lac Band Tribal building in Cloquet.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
February 03, 2023 07:30 AM
CLOQUET — I don't think any of us needed Punxsutawney Phil to tell us we have six more weeks of winter headed our way. The sub-zero temperatures over the last week sent that message loud and clear.

I'm exited they're subsiding so I can get outside more with my family to enjoy the snow!

I've got a lot of news for you this week, so let's get to it:

Keeping the legacy alive

Marcia Eiynck, a descendant of John Beargrease, stands near a collection of birchbark baskets inside the Fond du Lac Band Tribal building
Marcia Eiynck, a descendant of John Beargrease, stands near a collection of birchbark baskets inside the Fond du Lac Band Tribal building Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25, in Cloquet.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Marcia Eiynck, a descendant of John Beargrease and the Agricultural Division director for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, spoke to my colleague Melinda Lavine about training sled dogs, the weight of Beargrease's legacy and how she is involved in the marathon.

Going gaga

Xavier Carlson, Kaden Carson, Gavin Thiry, Ryan Manahan and Thatcher Nelson stand in the gaga pit they built
From left, Xavier Carlson, Kaden Carson, Gavin Thiry, Ryan Manahan and Thatcher Nelson stand in the gaga pit they built for Barnum Community Education. Completing the gaga pit was Manahan's Eagle Scout project.
Contributed / Roxy Olsen-Hurst

Barnum senior Ryan Manahan (pictured above, second from right), got some help from his friends to build a gaga pit for Barnum Community Education for his Eagle Scout project.

'Soak it in'

Aidan Ripp during Nordic ski competition
Aidan Ripp competes at a Nordic ski competition
Contributed

Cloquet graduate Aidan Ripp finished 12th individually and fourth with a teammate in the Nordic Combined event at the recent FISU World University Games. He spoke to reporter Jake Przytarski about the experience.

A few more stories to check out:

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
