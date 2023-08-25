Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Carlton County Fair and more
CLOQUET — Sounds like officials in Carlton and Wrenshall could reopen school consolidation talks. Reporter Jess Waldbillig was at the Carlton School Board meeting Monday, Aug. 21 and has the details.
Here's what else we've been working on this week:
Work and play
We've got a ton of photos from Thursday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Carlton County Fair. Be sure to grab a copy of the print edition, as well — there's a photo page that looks wonderful!
Reporter Jess Waldbillig also attended the awards ceremony at the fair on Friday, Aug. 18 — congratulations to the winners!
Success, hurdles
Patra and David Wise, pictured above with U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, said they faced many obstacles in their quest to start Native Wise LLC farm.
Smith said a number of fixes could help make it easier for families to open their own farms.
Embodying sisu
Esko players earn their sisu stripes during the first few weeks of practice by demonstrating grit and perseverance. Reporter Reagan Hoverman dug into the concept of sisu and how the football team came to embody it.
A few more stories to check out:
-
Carlton County Family Pathways has moved to Cloquet.
They have an open house scheduled in September.
-
Esko Schools received a $15,000 grant
from the Northland Foundation to support its new school readiness program.
- Fire destroyed a Cloquet home Friday, Aug. 18, according to the Cloquet Area Fire District.
