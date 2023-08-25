Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Carlton County Fair and more

CLOQUET — Sounds like officials in Carlton and Wrenshall could reopen school consolidation talks. Reporter Jess Waldbillig was at the Carlton School Board meeting Monday, Aug. 21 and has the details.

Work and play

Aaron Grimm, 11 of Moose Lake, sweeps the walkway in the dairy barn clear of hay on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Carlton County Fair in Barnum. Grimm was at the fair with his five-day-old calf, dubbed Baby J. The calf comes from a line of heifers whose names start with J: Baby J's mom is Jazzie and her mom was Jasmine. Grimm received his first cow from his grandpa and has enjoyed working with cattle ever since. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

We've got a ton of photos from Thursday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Carlton County Fair. Be sure to grab a copy of the print edition, as well — there's a photo page that looks wonderful!

Reporter Jess Waldbillig also attended the awards ceremony at the fair on Friday, Aug. 18 — congratulations to the winners!

Success, hurdles

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, right, visits with Native Wise LLC owners Patra and David Wise at their farm in the Sawyer area of Carlton County on Monday, Aug. 21. Tom Olsen / Duluth News Tribune

Patra and David Wise, pictured above with U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, said they faced many obstacles in their quest to start Native Wise LLC farm.

Smith said a number of fixes could help make it easier for families to open their own farms.

Embodying sisu

Esko head coach Scott Arntson puts the blue sisu sticker on Gino Bertogliat’s helmet after he demonstrated exceptional grit and perseverance at practice on Tuesday, Aug. 22, in Esko. Reagan Hoverman / Cloquet Pine Journal

Esko players earn their sisu stripes during the first few weeks of practice by demonstrating grit and perseverance. Reporter Reagan Hoverman dug into the concept of sisu and how the football team came to embody it.

