Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Car shows, car meets and more

We had a ton of great stories online and in print lately.

I also have to give a quick shout-out to our team, who took home three Page One Awards from the Society of Professional Journalists Minnesota Chapter. We don't do this for the awards, but the recognition is appreciated.

Here are this week's headlines:

Taking a spin

Enzo O’Connor, 1, of Cloquet pretends to drive his grandfather’s 1962 Chevy BelAir while Gus O’Connor, 4, of Cloquet explores the back seat during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3, in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Gordy's Curbside Classic Car Show attendance was down slightly this year because of high temperatures, but those who attended still got to see some sweet rides. Be sure to check out today's print edition of the paper, as well — one of our page designers created a beautiful photo page with Clint Austin's images from the event.

In keeping with the car focus, reporter Jess Waldbillig wrote about the car meets hosted by Bridge's Customs in Cloquet that are drawing participants from across the state.

New auto shop opens

Luke and Elora Carlson of Cloquet are the owners and operators of LOC Auto and Weld. Contributed / Elora Carlson

Luke and Elora Carlson, pictured above, opened LOC Auto and Weld (pronounced "lock") in Cloquet on Monday, Aug. 7. The shop specializes in general automotive repair, oil changes, welding and fabricating and general heavy equipment repair and maintenance.

'On schedule'

The future site of the Cloquet High School tennis courts got a fresh layer of asphalt on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The tennis complex will include eight courts and is scheduled to be completed in mid-October. Reagan Hoverman / Cloquet Pine Journal

The Cloquet School District's athletic facility upgrades are on track for completion in October, according to school officials.

And last week, reporter Jamey Malcomb reported on the legacy of John Wodny, who won back-to-back state cross-country championships in 1983-84 for Esko/Carlton.

A few more stories to check out:

