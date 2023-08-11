Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Car shows, car meets and more
CLOQUET — We had a ton of great stories online and in print lately. Bear with me: this week's newsletter will be a bit longer because I want to highlight a few of the stories that ran when I was on vacation last week.
I also have to give a quick shout-out to our team, who took home three Page One Awards from the Society of Professional Journalists Minnesota Chapter. We don't do this for the awards, but the recognition is appreciated.
Here are this week's headlines:
Taking a spin
Gordy's Curbside Classic Car Show attendance was down slightly this year because of high temperatures, but those who attended still got to see some sweet rides. Be sure to check out today's print edition of the paper, as well — one of our page designers created a beautiful photo page with Clint Austin's images from the event.
In keeping with the car focus, reporter Jess Waldbillig wrote about the car meets hosted by Bridge's Customs in Cloquet that are drawing participants from across the state.
New auto shop opens
Luke and Elora Carlson, pictured above, opened LOC Auto and Weld (pronounced "lock") in Cloquet on Monday, Aug. 7. The shop specializes in general automotive repair, oil changes, welding and fabricating and general heavy equipment repair and maintenance.
'On schedule'
The Cloquet School District's athletic facility upgrades are on track for completion in October, according to school officials.
And last week, reporter Jamey Malcomb reported on the legacy of John Wodny, who won back-to-back state cross-country championships in 1983-84 for Esko/Carlton.
A few more stories to check out:
-
A state moratorium has temporarily stalled
the green cemetery in Blackhoof Township.
-
Graceful Strides Farm opened July 31 in Barnum,
specializing in agriculture education and animal- and nature-based therapy.
- We had a reporter and a digital producer out at the 2023 Carlton Daze festivities. Jake Przytarski wrote about the coloring contest hosted by CreativEdge Designs. Dan Williamson also shot some fun photos of the car show.
