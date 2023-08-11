Stay informed. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Car shows, car meets and more

Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.

001_5904.jpg
Car meet organizer Ryan Bridge smokes the tires while doing donuts on Friday, July 28, in Cloquet.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 7:00 AM

CLOQUET — We had a ton of great stories online and in print lately. Bear with me: this week's newsletter will be a bit longer because I want to highlight a few of the stories that ran when I was on vacation last week.

I also have to give a quick shout-out to our team, who took home three Page One Awards from the Society of Professional Journalists Minnesota Chapter. We don't do this for the awards, but the recognition is appreciated.

Here are this week's headlines:

Taking a spin

classic car show
Enzo O’Connor, 1, of Cloquet pretends to drive his grandfather’s 1962 Chevy BelAir while Gus O’Connor, 4, of Cloquet explores the back seat during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3, in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Gordy's Curbside Classic Car Show attendance was down slightly this year because of high temperatures, but those who attended still got to see some sweet rides. Be sure to check out today's print edition of the paper, as well — one of our page designers created a beautiful photo page with Clint Austin's images from the event.

In keeping with the car focus, reporter Jess Waldbillig wrote about the car meets hosted by Bridge's Customs in Cloquet that are drawing participants from across the state.

New auto shop opens

A man and woman stand in front of their auto shop.
Luke and Elora Carlson of Cloquet are the owners and operators of LOC Auto and Weld.
Contributed / Elora Carlson

Luke and Elora Carlson, pictured above, opened LOC Auto and Weld (pronounced "lock") in Cloquet on Monday, Aug. 7. The shop specializes in general automotive repair, oil changes, welding and fabricating and general heavy equipment repair and maintenance.

'On schedule'

Freshly paved tennis courts at Cloquet High School.
The future site of the Cloquet High School tennis courts got a fresh layer of asphalt on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The tennis complex will include eight courts and is scheduled to be completed in mid-October.
Reagan Hoverman / Cloquet Pine Journal

The Cloquet School District's athletic facility upgrades are on track for completion in October, according to school officials.

And last week, reporter Jamey Malcomb reported on the legacy of John Wodny, who won back-to-back state cross-country championships in 1983-84 for Esko/Carlton.

A few more stories to check out:

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
