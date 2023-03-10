Carlton County, Dontcha Know: An update on Dwight Cadwell, Casino Pizza's new owners and prep basketball

CLOQUET — Spring is almost here!

How do I know this? Because Gordy's Hi-Hat will open March 22, according to an adorable announcement posted on social media.

Also new this week: We've got a story about three unsolved murders with Carlton County connections. These stories always make me feel sad, but with unsolved cases, we like to check in on them now and then so that if someone does remember something, they can report it to the authorities.

Here's what else we've been working on this week:

Road to recovery

Dwight and Diane Cadwell pose for a photo while out to eat. Contributed / Dwight Cadwell

WKLK and WMOZ broadcaster Dwight Cadwell underwent a liver transplant in mid-February and is on the road to recovery. Reporter Jake Przytarski caught up with Cadwell and his wife, Diane, to learn more about how they're doing.

Dream come true

Lamont Hines, left, and Tyrell Beckom pose outside of their Casino Pizza and Sub Shop on 13th Street in Cloquet on Tuesday, March 7. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

For Lamont Hines and Tyrell Beckom, owning their own business after years of working in the restaurant industry has been rewarding and enjoyable. The longtime friends purchased Casino Pizza in November.

I love this quote from Hines about why they struck out on their own: "It just came to a point in time where it kind of felt like we’ve been putting a lot of effort into helping other people accomplish their goals and dreams, maybe we could do it for ourselves."

On the attack

Barnum's Rayna Klejeski goes up for a shot in traffic during the Section 5A semifinal on Tuesday, March 7, at Hinckley-Finlayson High School. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

After a tough first half against Upsala Tuesday, March 7, the Barnum girls basketball team fought hard in the second half and came out with a 44-42 victory. They play for the Section 5A title tonight.

Be sure to find the latest prep sports news at pinejournal.com/sports/prep.

A few more stories to check out:

In this week's Community Education Corner, Erin Bates has details on Cloquet's second annual Skate with the Easter Bunny event.



Reporter Dylan Sherman tracked down the cuts Wrenshall School District officials have made so far as they work to balance the school district's budget.



James Paul Bistis II, 41, of Cloquet, has been charged with soliciting and engaging in communication of sexual conduct with a minor.

