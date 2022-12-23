Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Almost-Christmas edition

CLOQUET — Mother Nature sure has a some sense of timing. I hope you're able to celebrate the holidays this weekend with as few disruptions as possible related to yet another big storm.

Thankfully, the snow let up enough last week that photographer Amy Arntson was able to get out to the Skate with Santa event at Four Seasons Sports Complex in Carlton. I love the photo of Brooklyn Nilsen helping her friend Wyatt Clark tie his skates -- such a nice moment!

Here are the rest of this week's headlines:

Focus on community

From left, Esko Community Partnership board members Michele Carlson, Sarah Rautell and Amy Feely pose for a photo during the organization's first meeting on Tuesday Dec. 13. Dylan Sherman / Cloquet Pine Journal

A new nonprofit organization in Esko aims to bring businesses, the school and community members together.

Raising awareness

Cathy Chavers, holding left plate, the Tribal Chairwoman of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, and Kevin Dupuis, holding right plate, the Tribal Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa are joined by members of both bands along with Sen. Mary Kunesh, far right, for a photograph, during a ceremony to introduce the new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives Tribal license plates Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, at Black Bear Casino in Carlton. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Leaders from the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa gathered at Black Bear Casino in Carlton Tuesday, Dec. 20, to unveil tribal license plates that will raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do-it-all defender

Koi Perich of Esko is the Duluth News Tribune and Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area football player of the year seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Esko. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The best part of football for Esko's Koi Perich?

“I think defense is the most fun thing about football,” Perich said. ”... I’m not scared of anybody, and I’m willing to put my nose in. I like taking on blocks and letting the linebackers go to work, anything that will help ... I love hitting people — that's just the best.”

The junior is our inaugural Football Player of the Year and joins 10 players from throughout Carlton County on our All-Area Football Team.

A few more stories to check out:

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.