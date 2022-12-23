Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Almost-Christmas edition
CLOQUET — Mother Nature sure has a some sense of timing. I hope you're able to celebrate the holidays this weekend with as few disruptions as possible related to yet another big storm.
Thankfully, the snow let up enough last week that photographer Amy Arntson was able to get out to the Skate with Santa event at Four Seasons Sports Complex in Carlton. I love the photo of Brooklyn Nilsen helping her friend Wyatt Clark tie his skates -- such a nice moment!
Here are the rest of this week's headlines:
Focus on community
A new nonprofit organization in Esko aims to bring businesses, the school and community members together.
Raising awareness
Leaders from the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa gathered at Black Bear Casino in Carlton Tuesday, Dec. 20, to unveil tribal license plates that will raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
Do-it-all defender
The best part of football for Esko's Koi Perich?
“I think defense is the most fun thing about football,” Perich said. ”... I’m not scared of anybody, and I’m willing to put my nose in. I like taking on blocks and letting the linebackers go to work, anything that will help ... I love hitting people — that's just the best.”
The junior is our inaugural Football Player of the Year and joins 10 players from throughout Carlton County on our All-Area Football Team.
A few more stories to check out:
- The Cloquet City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 20,
approved new utility rates for 2023.
- If driving around you thought gas was cheaper in Carlton County than elsewhere in the Northland, you'd be right.
It's 40 cents cheaper in Cloquet than in Duluth.
- And in this week's Community Education Corner, Daisy Rose invites you to check out the offerings from Carlton Community Education.
