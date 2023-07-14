Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Action-packed summer edition

Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.

07xx21.N.PJ.CarltonDazeC2.jpg
Lyndie, 6, and Natalie Nynas, along with George, take part in the Carlton Daze parade on Sunday, July 25, 2021. The 2023 event is set for July 28-30.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 8:00 AM

CLOQUET — We have had the pleasure of hosting a few summer interns, and Owen Resberg, who will be a senior in the fall at Wrenshall High School, is one of them. He finished a month-long internship through Upward Bound at the College of St. Scholastica this week.

Owen put together several stories for the Duluth Media Group slate of publications, including this one about Farm LoLa ramping up its days for honeyberry picking.

It was fun teaching Owen about journalism and watching him put those skills to action! We wish him all the best for his senior year and beyond!

Here's what else we've been working on this week:

The kids aren't all right

mental health.jpg
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

Confession time: This story was posted on our website a few weeks ago, but I didn't have room for it in print until this week.

It's long, but the topic — youth mental health — is worth a read.

Garden tours

A woman stands in her garden
Carlton County Master Gardener and Esko resident Gladys Bergstedt stands in the area of her yard that she calls, "The Woodland Garden."
Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal

This year's Carlton County Master Gardener Garden Tour will highlight gardens in Esko, including the garden of Gladys Bergstedt, pictured above. Find out more about the event here.

Patience pays off

DZ5B2196.JPG
Brian Moores of Dellwood, Minnesota pitches out of trouble right of the No. 9 fairway during the final round of the Cloquet Invitational golf tournament on Sunday, July 9 at Cloquet Country Club. Moores shot a 2-over 73 in the final round to win the tournament by a shot.
Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune

Brian Moores, of Dellwood, Minnesota, won the Cloquet Invitational on Sunday, July 9 by channeling a tortoise instead of a hare.

A few more stories to check out:

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
