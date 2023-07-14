Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Action-packed summer edition
CLOQUET — We have had the pleasure of hosting a few summer interns, and Owen Resberg, who will be a senior in the fall at Wrenshall High School, is one of them. He finished a month-long internship through Upward Bound at the College of St. Scholastica this week.
Owen put together several stories for the Duluth Media Group slate of publications, including this one about Farm LoLa ramping up its days for honeyberry picking.
It was fun teaching Owen about journalism and watching him put those skills to action! We wish him all the best for his senior year and beyond!
Here's what else we've been working on this week:
The kids aren't all right
Confession time: This story was posted on our website a few weeks ago, but I didn't have room for it in print until this week.
It's long, but the topic — youth mental health — is worth a read.
Garden tours
This year's Carlton County Master Gardener Garden Tour will highlight gardens in Esko, including the garden of Gladys Bergstedt, pictured above. Find out more about the event here.
Patience pays off
Brian Moores, of Dellwood, Minnesota, won the Cloquet Invitational on Sunday, July 9 by channeling a tortoise instead of a hare.
A few more stories to check out:
- The community is gearing up for the annual
Carlton Daze celebration, set for July 28-30.
- Reporter Jess Waldbillig caught up with
Carlton County Animal Rescue
to learn more about what the group has been up to.
- St. Luke's announced Wednesday, July 12 that
it plans to affiliate with Aspirus Health.
-
A Carlton man has been indicted
on federal child pornography charges.
- And last but not least, I learned more about the recent Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Savage Communications received from the state to expand broadband access in the county.
