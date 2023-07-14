Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Action-packed summer edition

CLOQUET — We have had the pleasure of hosting a few summer interns, and Owen Resberg, who will be a senior in the fall at Wrenshall High School, is one of them. He finished a month-long internship through Upward Bound at the College of St. Scholastica this week.

Owen put together several stories for the Duluth Media Group slate of publications, including this one about Farm LoLa ramping up its days for honeyberry picking.

It was fun teaching Owen about journalism and watching him put those skills to action! We wish him all the best for his senior year and beyond!

Here's what else we've been working on this week:

The kids aren't all right

Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

Confession time: This story was posted on our website a few weeks ago, but I didn't have room for it in print until this week.

It's long, but the topic — youth mental health — is worth a read.

Garden tours

Carlton County Master Gardener and Esko resident Gladys Bergstedt stands in the area of her yard that she calls, "The Woodland Garden." Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal

This year's Carlton County Master Gardener Garden Tour will highlight gardens in Esko, including the garden of Gladys Bergstedt, pictured above. Find out more about the event here.

Patience pays off

Brian Moores of Dellwood, Minnesota pitches out of trouble right of the No. 9 fairway during the final round of the Cloquet Invitational golf tournament on Sunday, July 9 at Cloquet Country Club. Moores shot a 2-over 73 in the final round to win the tournament by a shot. Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune

Brian Moores, of Dellwood, Minnesota, won the Cloquet Invitational on Sunday, July 9 by channeling a tortoise instead of a hare.

A few more stories to check out:

