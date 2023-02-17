Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A well-read therapy dog, school board news, prep basketball and more
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
CLOQUET — Happy Friday!
We've got lots of great reporting for you to catch up on this weekend, so I'm cutting right to the chase. Here's what we've been working on this week:
Doggone good time
The Cloquet Public Library has a new monthly program that allows children to read books aloud to a therapy dog. Reporter Jake Przytarski has the details.
Busy school board week
It was a busy week for local school boards. Here are the stories we covered:
- Athletic facility sponsorship for Cloquet Schools clears first hurdle
- Revised Cloquet Schools budget projects nearly $800K deficit
- Carlton Schools superintendent to step down
- Esko School Board approves fitness center design
- 3 takeaways from the Feb. 13 Wrenshall School Board meeting
Nail-biter
The boys basketball match-up between Cloquet and Esko was a comeback story, as Esko senior Cuinn Berger scored 19 points in the second half to help the Eskomos overtake the 'Jacks.
A few more stories to check out:
- The Cloquet Area Fire District Board
approved a contract for mental health training
for CAFD staff.
- And in our Community Education Corner, Vicki Radzak details some of the new course offerings available in Moose Lake.
Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning.