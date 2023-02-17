99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A well-read therapy dog, school board news, prep basketball and more

Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.

Barks and Books
Jennifer Murr reads to her children Rocky, Avery and Aylah, during the Barks and Books event at the Cloquet Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal
February 17, 2023 08:00 AM

CLOQUET — Happy Friday!

We've got lots of great reporting for you to catch up on this weekend, so I'm cutting right to the chase. Here's what we've been working on this week:

Doggone good time

Barks and Books
Laura Campbell reads "Pete the Cat: The Petes Go Marching" by James Dean, Eric Litwin and Kimberly Dean to her two kids, along with Trapper the therapy dog and owner Ardis Williams on Thursday, Feb. 9, as part of the Barks and Books program at the Cloquet Public Library.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

The Cloquet Public Library has a new monthly program that allows children to read books aloud to a therapy dog. Reporter Jake Przytarski has the details.

Busy school board week

012221:CloquetSchoolBoard:FILE
The Cloquet School District Administrative Building.
Izabel Johnson / 2021 file / Cloquet Pine Journal

It was a busy week for local school boards. Here are the stories we covered:

Nail-biter

High school basketball
Esko junior Braedyn Male blocks a shot by Cloquet's Marco Mayorga during a game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Cloquet Middle School.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

The boys basketball match-up between Cloquet and Esko was a comeback story, as Esko senior Cuinn Berger scored 19 points in the second half to help the Eskomos overtake the 'Jacks.

A few more stories to check out:

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
