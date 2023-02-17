Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A well-read therapy dog, school board news, prep basketball and more

CLOQUET — Happy Friday!

Here's what we've been working on this week:

Doggone good time

Laura Campbell reads "Pete the Cat: The Petes Go Marching" by James Dean, Eric Litwin and Kimberly Dean to her two kids, along with Trapper the therapy dog and owner Ardis Williams on Thursday, Feb. 9, as part of the Barks and Books program at the Cloquet Public Library. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

The Cloquet Public Library has a new monthly program that allows children to read books aloud to a therapy dog. Reporter Jake Przytarski has the details.

Busy school board week

The Cloquet School District Administrative Building. Izabel Johnson / 2021 file / Cloquet Pine Journal

It was a busy week for local school boards. Here are the stories we covered:



Nail-biter

Esko junior Braedyn Male blocks a shot by Cloquet's Marco Mayorga during a game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Cloquet Middle School. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

The boys basketball match-up between Cloquet and Esko was a comeback story, as Esko senior Cuinn Berger scored 19 points in the second half to help the Eskomos overtake the 'Jacks.

A few more stories to check out:

The Cloquet Area Fire District Board approved a contract for mental health training for CAFD staff.



And in our Community Education Corner, Vicki Radzak details some of the new course offerings available in Moose Lake.

