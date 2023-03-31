Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A smokin' business, a new meat store, spring prep sports previews and more

CLOQUET — It's not every day an area athlete makes it to the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Championship! Cromwell-Wright graduate Taya Hakamaki is a member of the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs team that will play for a national title on Saturday, April 1, in Dallas, Texas. Here's a preview of the matchup and details on how to watch the game.

We also reported on a car crash that caused Wrenshall High School student Janae Sjodin to be airlifted to Essentia Health. Sjodin was one of three people injured in the crash. We'll continue to follow this story as authorities release more information. My prayers go out to those involved.

Here are some more stories for your consideration:

Smokin' wood-burning biz

Smoke rises from a cribbage board that Erin Welch, owner of North Country Craft, burns at her Duluth apartment Tuesday, March 21. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Erin Welch sold more than 2,500 travel cribbage boards in 2022, and some of her other pieces are truly works of art.

The artist bulk-cuts, lasers and drills her pieces at her parents' home in Saginaw before staining, burning, painting and assembling them at her home in Duluth.

New meat store

The Northeast Regional Corrections Center meat retail opened March 1 in Saginaw. They offer smoked ham, smoked jerky, smoked chicken, homemade pastrami, pepperoni sticks and corned beef. Contributed / St. Louis County

The Northeast Regional Corrections Center has opened its own meat store, complete with beef, pork, poultry, sausage and more.

NERCC opened a meat processing facility in the fall where as many as eight NERCC residents learn the proper way to dismantle beef, inspect it for wholesomeness, debone it and more.

Mix of youth, experience

Cloquet senior captain Jordyn Sorenson prepares to bunt during a practice session inside the Cloquet Middle School gym on Tuesday, March 28. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

The Cloquet Lumberjacks have five starters who will return to their softball lineup and will look to fill the rest of the roster with some younger, less experienced athletes.

“We have some kids that are really fighting hard and working hard for those spots and we’ve got some pretty good competition within our own team, and that’s only going to make you better is continuing to have someone looking over your shoulder a little bit to fight for that spot,” coach Tyler Korby said.

Be sure to visit pinejournal.com/sports/prep for more spring sports previews.

A few more stories to check out:

