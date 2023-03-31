99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A smokin' business, a new meat store, spring prep sports previews and more

Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.

Woman paints on a cribbage board.
Erin Welch, owner of North Country Craft, paints the northern lights in the shape of Minnesota on a cribbage board at her Duluth apartment Tuesday, March 21. Welch's process starts with bulk-cutting wood at her parents' Saginaw home.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 8:00 AM

CLOQUET — It's not every day an area athlete makes it to the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Championship! Cromwell-Wright graduate Taya Hakamaki is a member of the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs team that will play for a national title on Saturday, April 1, in Dallas, Texas. Here's a preview of the matchup and details on how to watch the game.

We also reported on a car crash that caused Wrenshall High School student Janae Sjodin to be airlifted to Essentia Health. Sjodin was one of three people injured in the crash. We'll continue to follow this story as authorities release more information. My prayers go out to those involved.

Here are some more stories for your consideration:

Smokin' wood-burning biz

Smoke rises from a cribbage board.
Smoke rises from a cribbage board that Erin Welch, owner of North Country Craft, burns at her Duluth apartment Tuesday, March 21.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Erin Welch sold more than 2,500 travel cribbage boards in 2022, and some of her other pieces are truly works of art.

The artist bulk-cuts, lasers and drills her pieces at her parents' home in Saginaw before staining, burning, painting and assembling them at her home in Duluth.

ADVERTISEMENT

New meat store

NERCC - display case meat retail store (1).jpg
The Northeast Regional Corrections Center meat retail opened March 1 in Saginaw. They offer smoked ham, smoked jerky, smoked chicken, homemade pastrami, pepperoni sticks and corned beef.
Contributed / St. Louis County

The Northeast Regional Corrections Center has opened its own meat store, complete with beef, pork, poultry, sausage and more.

NERCC opened a meat processing facility in the fall where as many as eight NERCC residents learn the proper way to dismantle beef, inspect it for wholesomeness, debone it and more.

Mix of youth, experience

Softball practice
Cloquet senior captain Jordyn Sorenson prepares to bunt during a practice session inside the Cloquet Middle School gym on Tuesday, March 28.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

The Cloquet Lumberjacks have five starters who will return to their softball lineup and will look to fill the rest of the roster with some younger, less experienced athletes.

“We have some kids that are really fighting hard and working hard for those spots and we’ve got some pretty good competition within our own team, and that’s only going to make you better is continuing to have someone looking over your shoulder a little bit to fight for that spot,” coach Tyler Korby said.

Be sure to visit pinejournal.com/sports/prep for more spring sports previews.

A few more stories to check out:

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Man is covered in snow as he snow blows.
Local
More snow, 50 mph winds Friday for portions of the Northland
March 31, 2023 08:21 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
File: Pete Stauber
Local
Republican energy package, including Stauber's mine permit reform bill, passes House
March 30, 2023 06:52 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
082521.N.DNT.FARM.C04.jpg
Local
Northland families receive Century Farm honor
March 30, 2023 02:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Esko_1.JPG
Local
Essentia Health to bring new warehouse to Esko
March 29, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Moose Lake Community School.jpg
Local
Community Education Corner: Spring course offerings abound in Moose Lake
March 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Radzak / Moose Lake Community Education
Xander Little
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Archery in schools program hits its mark in Minnesota
March 31, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
small brown and white bird perched on branch
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Song sparrows migrate in early spring
March 31, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber