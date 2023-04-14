Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A skating bunny, a new pet grooming shop and our All-Area Boys Basketball Team

CLOQUET — The wait is over — the Cloquet School Board approved the final design and financial plans for the athletic facility upgrade at its Monday, April 10 meeting. We've got all the details on what officials included in the design and how they plan to pay for the project.

Skating into Easter

The Easter Bunny and guests participate in the “hokie pokie” at center ice at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

About 400 people attended Cloquet Community Education's second annual Skate with the Easter Bunny event in Cloquet on Saturday, April 8. We've got tons of photos and a video from the event.

Home-based grooming biz

'Sota Pup Grooming owner Nichole Jopke poses inside her shop on Monday, April 10. Jopke is undergoing training to become a certified canine aesthetician and said she looks forward to being able to offer the appropriate shampoos and other skin care items for dogs who need it. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Nichole Jopke opened 'Sota Pup Grooming out of her Esko home in October. Learn more about Jopke and her career in pet grooming here.

Defying the odds

Cloquet’s Marco Mayorga leans on a wall outside of the Cloquet Middle School on Wednesday, April 12. The senior is the Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Cloquet senior Marco Mayorga isn't the traditional big man most think of on the basketball court, but he hasn't let that stop him. Mayorga is our 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

He joins a talented group of players on our 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team.

