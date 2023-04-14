Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A skating bunny, a new pet grooming shop and our All-Area Boys Basketball Team
CLOQUET — The wait is over — the Cloquet School Board approved the final design and financial plans for the athletic facility upgrade at its Monday, April 10 meeting. We've got all the details on what officials included in the design and how they plan to pay for the project.
Here are some more stories for your consideration:
Skating into Easter
About 400 people attended Cloquet Community Education's second annual Skate with the Easter Bunny event in Cloquet on Saturday, April 8. We've got tons of photos and a video from the event.
Home-based grooming biz
Nichole Jopke opened 'Sota Pup Grooming out of her Esko home in October. Learn more about Jopke and her career in pet grooming here.
Defying the odds
Cloquet senior Marco Mayorga isn't the traditional big man most think of on the basketball court, but he hasn't let that stop him. Mayorga is our 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
He joins a talented group of players on our 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team.
A few more stories to check out:
- Roxy Olsen-Hurst shares some of the fun Barnum Community Education has been up to.
Hint: It involves unicorns, and yes, there is a photo.
- I caught up with Christopher Henagin from the Northland Small Business Development Center
to find out more
about how the organization can help people start a small business.
- Budget questions, an enrollment update and hiring for the district's open superintendent position all came up at the Wrenshall School Board's committee of the whole on Wednesday, April 12.
