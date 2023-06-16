Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A multi-million dollar investment, Spring Fever Days, prep sports and more

Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.

rodeo events at county fairgrounds
Ashley Nokk of Big Lake, Minn., rides around the third barrel while racing during the Barnum Spring Fever Days rodeo at the Carlton County Fairgrounds on Friday, June 9, in Barnum.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 11:00 AM

CLOQUET — Happy Friday!

We have a new reporter on our staff, Cloquet native Jess Waldbillig. Jess is off to a great start and has already reported a number of stories for us, including a look at this year's Senior Day in Cloquet event.

We're so excited to have Jess join our team!

Here are a few more headlines for you to scope out:

USG to invest $38.5M

Manager stands in plant.
USG plant manager Jenna Leger smiles as a piece of ceiling tile comes out of the dryer at the company in Cloquet on Wednesday morning, June 14. USG is preparing to replace the older dryer on site after which is 65 years old.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

USG is going to replace a 65-year-old dryer at its Cloquet facility, at a cost of $38.5 million. We got to take a tour of the facility this week to learn more about why the dryer is being replaced.

ADVERTISEMENT

In more business news, Birch and Pine Counseling in Cloquet has added a second location in Duluth and is looking to open a third soon.

Catching the fever

rodeo events at county fairgrounds
Tanner Young of Harding, Minn. rides a bull during the Barnum Spring Fever Days rodeo at the Carlton County Fairgrounds on Friday, June 9, in Barnum.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The rodeo has become a highlight of the annual Spring Fever Days in Barnum, so much so that organizers decided to host two nights of competition at the 2023 event, after a sold-out crowd in 2022.

'Jacks take 3rd at state

Team poses with trophy
The Cloquet boys' golf team poses with its third-place trophy after the second round of the Class AA state golf tournament, Wednesday, June 14, at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Contributed / Aaron Young

The Cloquet boys golf team, pictured above, took third at this week's Class AA state golf meet.

In other prep sports action:

A few more stories to check out:

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Senior Day attendees visiting vendors
Local
Fourth annual Senior Day in Cloquet offers resources for seniors, community
June 15, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Summer Honey Beekeeping Field Day, book sale, craft and vendor fair and more
June 15, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Manager stands in plant.
Local
USG to invest $38.5M in Cloquet plant
June 15, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A woman poses for a photo
Business
New reporter joins Cloquet Pine Journal
June 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
A hamburger with jalapeno, orange carrot daikon and cream cheese sits in a basket with fries.
Business
Food review: New Lincoln Park burger joint delivers complex flavors, artful nostalgia
June 16, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
FSA Fatal crash accident
Minnesota
17-year-old male dies in single-vehicle crash Friday morning near Alexandria
June 16, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Stephanie and David Pearson
Northland Outdoors
For Father's Day, Northlanders reflect on their fishing dads
June 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers