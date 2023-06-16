Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A multi-million dollar investment, Spring Fever Days, prep sports and more

CLOQUET — Happy Friday!

We have a new reporter on our staff, Cloquet native Jess Waldbillig. Jess is off to a great start and has already reported a number of stories for us, including a look at this year's Senior Day in Cloquet event.

We're so excited to have Jess join our team!

Here are a few more headlines for you to scope out:

USG to invest $38.5M

USG plant manager Jenna Leger smiles as a piece of ceiling tile comes out of the dryer at the company in Cloquet on Wednesday morning, June 14. USG is preparing to replace the older dryer on site after which is 65 years old. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

USG is going to replace a 65-year-old dryer at its Cloquet facility, at a cost of $38.5 million. We got to take a tour of the facility this week to learn more about why the dryer is being replaced.

In more business news, Birch and Pine Counseling in Cloquet has added a second location in Duluth and is looking to open a third soon.

Catching the fever

Tanner Young of Harding, Minn. rides a bull during the Barnum Spring Fever Days rodeo at the Carlton County Fairgrounds on Friday, June 9, in Barnum. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The rodeo has become a highlight of the annual Spring Fever Days in Barnum, so much so that organizers decided to host two nights of competition at the 2023 event, after a sold-out crowd in 2022.

'Jacks take 3rd at state

The Cloquet boys' golf team poses with its third-place trophy after the second round of the Class AA state golf tournament, Wednesday, June 14, at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan. Contributed / Aaron Young

The Cloquet boys golf team, pictured above, took third at this week's Class AA state golf meet.

In other prep sports action:



A few more stories to check out:

