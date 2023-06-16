Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A multi-million dollar investment, Spring Fever Days, prep sports and more
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
CLOQUET — Happy Friday!
We have a new reporter on our staff, Cloquet native Jess Waldbillig. Jess is off to a great start and has already reported a number of stories for us, including a look at this year's Senior Day in Cloquet event.
We're so excited to have Jess join our team!
Here are a few more headlines for you to scope out:
USG to invest $38.5M
USG is going to replace a 65-year-old dryer at its Cloquet facility, at a cost of $38.5 million. We got to take a tour of the facility this week to learn more about why the dryer is being replaced.
ADVERTISEMENT
In more business news, Birch and Pine Counseling in Cloquet has added a second location in Duluth and is looking to open a third soon.
Catching the fever
The rodeo has become a highlight of the annual Spring Fever Days in Barnum, so much so that organizers decided to host two nights of competition at the 2023 event, after a sold-out crowd in 2022.
'Jacks take 3rd at state
The Cloquet boys golf team, pictured above, took third at this week's Class AA state golf meet.
In other prep sports action:
- The Esko baseball team is playing for a state championship today in St. Paul. They got to the big dance in dramatic fashion -- thanks to a grand slam off the bat of Isaak Sertich. Be sure to watch pinejournal.com for results from today's matchup.
- Athletes from Cloquet, Esko and Cromwell-Wright had strong showings at their respective state track tournaments.
- The Moose Lake/Willow River softball team took third at the Class A state softball tournament.
A few more stories to check out:
- The Esko School Board voted Monday, June 12,
to change the school's mascot from Eskomo,
after a state law passed limiting which schools can use Indigenous names.
- The Wrenshall School Board voted Monday
to hire Jeff Pesta of Deer River as the district's part-time superintendent.
- The Carlton School Board is looking to fill a vacant seat after longtime board member Tim Hagenah resigned his post.
Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.
ADVERTISEMENT