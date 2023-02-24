Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A Cloquet fire, local business news, Winterfest coverage and more

CLOQUET — I don't know about you, but the mid-week snowstorms really throw off my sense of timing for the weekend. It feels like the storm signifies that the weekend has arrived, and we're going to spend it snowblowing and shoveling. Anyway, here are snowfall totals from across the Northland. Looks like Wisconsin's South Shore took the brunt of this one.

Cloquet Area Fire District crews spent had to deal with the snow Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23 while they put out a fire and monitored the scene at Bergquist Imports, Erbert & Gerbert's and a warehouse connected to the building. Thankfully there were no injuries.

Here are a few more headlines for your consideration this week:

Cloquet Happenings

Jordan Hurdknapp, left, stirs chili as Tyler Tollerud gets ready to dump more into the container in the kitchen at Carmen’s Bar and Restaurant in Cloquet as they prep for the day on Monday, Feb. 13. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Every year, our staff puts together a section focused on the local business scene called Cloquet Happenings. Here are the topics we covered:



Inaugural Winterfest

Cora Lofgren, 3, looks at face painting designs with her mother Nina Lofgren of Esko during Winterfest on Saturday, Feb. 18, in Esko. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Esko Community Education and the Esko Community Partnership hosted the first annual Winterfest event on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Season ends

Coon Rapids goaltender Will Wagner makes a save on Cloquet-Esko-Carlton forward Joey Antonutti during a Section 7AA quarterfinal game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Northwoods Credit Union Arena Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

The No. 4-seeded Lumberjacks had their season come to an end Tuesday, Feb. 21 with a 6-3 loss to No. 5-seeded Coon Rapids.

A few more stories to check out:

We've started a new monthly feature called The Deep Dive. It takes a look at an issue and offers more insights. This month, I talked to CAFD Chief Jesse Buhs about the fire district's $10 million bonding request to the Minnesota Legislature.

Several area organizations -- including Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College -- hosted the Ojibwe Winter Games on Friday, Feb. 17. Attendees learned about the history behind three traditional Ojibwe games. Then, they got to try their hand at the games.

In this week's Community Education Corner, Ashley Laveau runs through the latest offerings in Wrenshall, including a Father-Daughter Ball hosted in collaboration with Carlton Community Education.

