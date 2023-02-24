Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A Cloquet fire, local business news, Winterfest coverage and more
CLOQUET — I don't know about you, but the mid-week snowstorms really throw off my sense of timing for the weekend. It feels like the storm signifies that the weekend has arrived, and we're going to spend it snowblowing and shoveling. Anyway, here are snowfall totals from across the Northland. Looks like Wisconsin's South Shore took the brunt of this one.
Cloquet Area Fire District crews spent had to deal with the snow Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23 while they put out a fire and monitored the scene at Bergquist Imports, Erbert & Gerbert's and a warehouse connected to the building. Thankfully there were no injuries.
Here are a few more headlines for your consideration this week:
Cloquet Happenings
Every year, our staff puts together a section focused on the local business scene called Cloquet Happenings. Here are the topics we covered:
- Amid worker shortage, Cloquet businesses struggle to find experienced applicants
- Cloquet crematoriums offer new way to remember loved ones
- Cloquet businesses take virtual success to storefronts
- Catching up on the Carlton County business scene
Inaugural Winterfest
Esko Community Education and the Esko Community Partnership hosted the first annual Winterfest event on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Season ends
The No. 4-seeded Lumberjacks had their season come to an end Tuesday, Feb. 21 with a 6-3 loss to No. 5-seeded Coon Rapids.
A few more stories to check out:
- We've started a new monthly feature called The Deep Dive. It takes a look at an issue and offers more insights. This month, I talked to CAFD Chief Jesse Buhs about the fire district's $10 million bonding request to the Minnesota Legislature.
- Several area organizations -- including Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College -- hosted the Ojibwe Winter Games on Friday, Feb. 17. Attendees learned about the history behind three traditional Ojibwe games. Then, they got to try their hand at the games.
- In this week's Community Education Corner, Ashley Laveau runs through the latest offerings in Wrenshall, including a Father-Daughter Ball hosted in collaboration with Carlton Community Education.
