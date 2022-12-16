Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A blizzard, truth in taxation, a hockey shakeup and more
CLOQUET — What a snowstorm! I hope you were able to stay safe, despite the widespread power outages. More on the storm below.
Blizzard hits
A blizzard pounded the region with heavy, wet snow Wednesday, Dec. 14, into Thursday, Dec. 15, causing widespread power outages and making travel dangerous.
Tax levies certified
Municipalities around Carlton County are certifying their property tax levies for next year — or in the county's case, double checking their numbers after community members voiced concerns at the truth in taxation hearing. Here's the latest:
- Carlton County residents have tax statement 'sticker shock'
- Esko School Board certifies tax levy with 5% increase
- Cloquet School Board certifies tax levy with 6% increase
Class switch?
The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks boys hockey team may be moving to Class A.
A few more stories to check out:
- The Wrenshall School Board
learned more about options to reduce its budget deficit
at a meeting Dec. 8.
-
A Cloquet woman was sentenced
this week following a January road rage crash that injured a man.
- Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted to ratify contract agreements with Twin Ports hospitals.
