Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A blizzard, truth in taxation, a hockey shakeup and more

Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.

Trees are laden with heavy snow near Gillogly Road in Twin Lakes Township
Trees are laden with heavy snow near Gillogly Road in Twin Lakes Township on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
December 16, 2022 07:00 AM
CLOQUET — What a snowstorm! I hope you were able to stay safe, despite the widespread power outages. More on the storm below.

Here are this week's headlines:

Blizzard hits

An SUV drives down Gillogly Road in Twin Lakes Township on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
An SUV drives down Gillogly Road in Twin Lakes Township on Thursday, Dec. 15. A blizzard dropped more than 20 inches of snow on some areas of the region from Wednesday, Dec. 14 through Thursday.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

A blizzard pounded the region with heavy, wet snow Wednesday, Dec. 14, into Thursday, Dec. 15, causing widespread power outages and making travel dangerous.

Tax levies certified

FILE: Carlton County Transportation
The Carlton County Transportation Building.
Izabel Johnson / 2021 file / Pine Journal

Municipalities around Carlton County are certifying their property tax levies for next year — or in the county's case, double checking their numbers after community members voiced concerns at the truth in taxation hearing. Here's the latest:

Class switch?

Spectacular Northwoods Credit Union Arena
Northwoods Credit Union Arena
File / Cloquet Pine Journal

The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks boys hockey team may be moving to Class A.

A few more stories to check out:

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
