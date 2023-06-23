Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A beekeeping workshop, a $40M remediation project, AA-mazing Eskomos and more

Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.

Fans line up to congratulate baseball players
Esko fans line up to congratulate the players after they won the Class AA state championship game on Friday, June 16, at CHS Field in St. Paul.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 11:00 AM

CLOQUET — We have a few stories for you this week related to copper-nickel mines.

The first one is about a Minnesota Supreme Court decision on the proposed NorthMet copper-nickel mine. Earlier this month the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers revoked a permit for the project after determining it "does not ensure compliance with water quality requirements of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa."

The other story relates to a proposed copper-nickel mine in Tamarack that has submitted its plan to state regulators.

Here are the rest of this week's headlines:

Buzzing with excitement

Woman applies smoke around the bees
Katie Lee gently applies smoke around the bees at Hampton Homestead in Barnum on Friday, June 16. The smoke is used to calm the bees.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Hampton Homestead in Barnum hosted a workshop on beekeeping June 16 in partnership with the Carlton and St. Louis County Extension offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercedes Moffett of Carlton County Extension said the event was “a really good hands-on experience for people to see if they don’t keep bees already, if this is something that they feel like they can endure and keep up with because it is a little more rigorous than people think initially.”

Remediation project set for 2024

Thomson and Scanlon reservoirs.jpg

Officials will begin work on a $40 million remediation project in Thomson Reservoir in 2024. Jess Waldbillig found out more about the project and what officials hope it will achieve.

AA-mazing performance

Large group of baseball players holds championship trophy
Esko players and coaches celebrate with the state championship trophy after the Eskomos defeated Perham 9-0 in the championship game on Friday, June 16, at CHS Field in St. Paul.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The Esko Eskomos won the Class AA state championship June 16 at CHS Field in St. Paul. We've got complete coverage of the game, and if you pick up a print copy of the paper, you can scope out a special ad commemorating the achievement.

A few more stories to check out:

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Dogs at play
Local
Minnesota urges dog owners to vaccinate pets against canine influenza
June 23, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
080521.N.DNT.THOMSON.C03.jpg
Local
Thomson Reservoir Remediation Project to begin in 2024
June 22, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Cloquet Combined Honor Guard Fundraiser, Ed Fest and more
June 22, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Young baseball players celebrate in a group near the mound.
Prep
Prep baseball: Pitchers push Esko past Perham for first state title
June 16, 2023 03:14 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
orange and brown fuzzy moth with small wings flies above pink lilacs
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Hummingbird moth visits lilacs
June 23, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Gillis Lake 2.jpg
Minnesota
18-year-old missing after canoe capsizes in Boundary Waters
June 22, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
062123.E.PRE.JollyPops.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Free kids’ concert coming to Park Rapids Library on June 30
June 22, 2023 02:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports