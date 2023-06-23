Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A beekeeping workshop, a $40M remediation project, AA-mazing Eskomos and more

CLOQUET — We have a few stories for you this week related to copper-nickel mines.

The first one is about a Minnesota Supreme Court decision on the proposed NorthMet copper-nickel mine. Earlier this month the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers revoked a permit for the project after determining it "does not ensure compliance with water quality requirements of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa."

The other story relates to a proposed copper-nickel mine in Tamarack that has submitted its plan to state regulators.

Here are the rest of this week's headlines:

Buzzing with excitement

Katie Lee gently applies smoke around the bees at Hampton Homestead in Barnum on Friday, June 16. The smoke is used to calm the bees. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Hampton Homestead in Barnum hosted a workshop on beekeeping June 16 in partnership with the Carlton and St. Louis County Extension offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercedes Moffett of Carlton County Extension said the event was “a really good hands-on experience for people to see if they don’t keep bees already, if this is something that they feel like they can endure and keep up with because it is a little more rigorous than people think initially.”

Remediation project set for 2024

Officials will begin work on a $40 million remediation project in Thomson Reservoir in 2024. Jess Waldbillig found out more about the project and what officials hope it will achieve.

AA-mazing performance

Esko players and coaches celebrate with the state championship trophy after the Eskomos defeated Perham 9-0 in the championship game on Friday, June 16, at CHS Field in St. Paul. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The Esko Eskomos won the Class AA state championship June 16 at CHS Field in St. Paul. We've got complete coverage of the game, and if you pick up a print copy of the paper, you can scope out a special ad commemorating the achievement.

A few more stories to check out:

Editor's note: Carlton County, Dontcha Know is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.