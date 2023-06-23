Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A beekeeping workshop, a $40M remediation project, AA-mazing Eskomos and more
CLOQUET — We have a few stories for you this week related to copper-nickel mines.
The first one is about a Minnesota Supreme Court decision on the proposed NorthMet copper-nickel mine. Earlier this month the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers revoked a permit for the project after determining it "does not ensure compliance with water quality requirements of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa."
The other story relates to a proposed copper-nickel mine in Tamarack that has submitted its plan to state regulators.
Here are the rest of this week's headlines:
Buzzing with excitement
Hampton Homestead in Barnum hosted a workshop on beekeeping June 16 in partnership with the Carlton and St. Louis County Extension offices.
Mercedes Moffett of Carlton County Extension said the event was “a really good hands-on experience for people to see if they don’t keep bees already, if this is something that they feel like they can endure and keep up with because it is a little more rigorous than people think initially.”
Remediation project set for 2024
Officials will begin work on a $40 million remediation project in Thomson Reservoir in 2024. Jess Waldbillig found out more about the project and what officials hope it will achieve.
AA-mazing performance
The Esko Eskomos won the Class AA state championship June 16 at CHS Field in St. Paul. We've got complete coverage of the game, and if you pick up a print copy of the paper, you can scope out a special ad commemorating the achievement.
A few more stories to check out:
- Minnesota State named
Anita Hanson president of Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.
-
The city of Cloquet will pay more than $50,000
to repair the ice plant at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.
- Rates for substitute teachers in the Carlton School District will go up for the 2023-2024 school year, following school board action Monday, June 19.
