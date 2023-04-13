99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Carlton County declares state of emergency as water levels rise

The emergency declaration will allow officials to allocate additional resources to mitigation efforts and cleanup throughout the county.

Police lights.jpg
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
April 13, 2023 at 4:19 PM

CARLTON — During an emergency meeting Thursday, April 13, the Carlton County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency as rivers and lakes rise due to melting snow.

Marlyn Halvorson, the county's emergency management director, appeared during the meeting via Microsoft Teams from the Moose Lake Fire Station, where he said city officials had already declared an emergency and were monitoring rising water levels.

"The reason behind this is the flooding that we have taking place here in Moose Lake," Halvorson said. "The river went up considerable from last night and if you know how the water flows from the Mahtowa area, goes into Barnum ... all that water flows here to Moose Lake and then continues on to the Kettle River."

The emergency declaration will allow officials to allocate additional resources to mitigation efforts and cleanup throughout the county, Halvorson said.

Currently, Moose Lake officials have erected jersey barriers; are using a cable to tie down the pier so it doesn't float into the bridge; and have an excavator on standby to break up ice slabs that head toward the bridge, Halvorson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roads throughout the county have been impacted by melting snowpack, and Halvorson said that damage can be accounted for with the emergency declaration, as well.

"If you notice that a lot of roads in Carlton County have been damaged — wash-outs, culverts, the whole nine yards. (The) Transportation (Department) is doing an excellent job in continuing to monitor those," he said. "Those are damages we want to make sure we get assessed, as well as things here and in other jurisdictions."

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Barn on fire
Local
Barnum family 'so very grateful' for support following barn fire
Jody Westerberg described the outpouring they've received since losing 16 goats and two rabbits in a barn fire Saturday, April 8, as "amazing."
April 13, 2023 08:31 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Esko Public Schools
Local
Esko School Board awards $2.1 million in bids for fitness center
Superintendent Aaron Fischer said construction on the new fitness center will begin in June, with an estimated completion date expected in December.
April 13, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Think Spring Craft and Vendor Show, Wrenshall Scoreboard Fundraiser and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
April 13, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Students pose for a photo on a staircase
Local
Barnum High School welcomes National Honor Society members
New members were inducted on Monday, April 10.
April 13, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Man poses for headshot
Local
How to start a business with the Northland SBDC
Christopher Henagin of the Northland Small Business Development Center, lays out the ways the organization can help people start a business and other resources the organization offers.
April 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Wrenshall School
Local
Wrenshall School Board looks at budget questions, superintendent hiring and enrollment projections
A look at some of the items on Monday's school board agenda as discussed during the board's committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, April 12.
April 12, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Water runs along creek.
Local
Inmates fill sandbags as Northland officials prepare for flooding
Unfrozen ground is soaking up runoff, but weekend rain on top of melting snow could worsen problems.
April 12, 2023 04:19 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
051420.N.DNT.WLSSD.C01.jpg
Local
WLSSD: 'Overflows are a possibility' as snowmelt enters sewer; Proctor asked to 'severely limit water usage'
Overflows of raw sewage into Lake Superior are rare after more than $160 million in upgrades to the regional wastewater system. But the record snowfall is melting fast.
April 12, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Lumberjack Logo .jpg
Local
Cloquet athletic facility design, financing approved
Construction will start May 15. The new facilities are set to be available for Lumberjack teams on Oct. 16.
April 11, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
People dressed as unicorns pose for a photo
Local
Community Education Corner: National Unicorn Day, pickleball and more
Roxy Olsen-Hurst shares what Barnum Community Education has been up to, and gives us a look at some of the upcoming classes.
April 11, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Roxy Olsen-Hurst, Barnum Community Education

District 4 representative and board Vice Chair Sue Zmyslony asked Halvorson if he expected people to be displaced by flooding. Halvorson said not at this time, but officials are keeping a close eye on water levels in Barnum.

"If the water comes to the bottom of the bridge, that is their trigger point because the water will affect the trailer park and apartment complex. … They are monitoring that very closely," he said.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Fire truck
Local
Barnum farmers injured in attempt to save animals from fire
April 09, 2023 08:29 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kids and the Easter Bunny on the ice at an arena during a family event.
Local
Photos and video: A bunny on blades in Cloquet
April 08, 2023 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for April 7, 2023
April 07, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3d rendering of a basketball in the net on a dark background.
Prep
2023 Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Boys Basketball Team
April 12, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Lumberjack Logo .jpg
Local
Cloquet athletic facility design, financing approved
April 11, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Rails, Hilltoppers start baseball season with wins
April 13, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cass County Sheriff
Minnesota
Moorhead man found dead after train strikes car in Cass County, Minn.
April 13, 2023 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports