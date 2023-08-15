Stay informed. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News Local

Carlton County century farms have long, entwined history

The Olesiak and Dahl farms have a history of over 100 years in dairy and beef farming, and in haying fields in Carlton County. They will be honored at the Carlton County Fair on Friday, Aug. 18.

A painting depicting a pasture with dairy cows, a big white barn, and other farm buildings.
A painting depicts the Olesiak farm when Lydia and Ray Olesiak owned it. Their daughter, Barb Dahl said the white barn was struck by lightning and burned down in 1983 and was later replaced with a new red barn a year later.
Contributed / Barb Dahl
Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
August 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM

CARLTON COUNTY — Of the 89 century farms being recognized this year by the Minnesota Farm Bureau and the Minnesota State Fair, Carlton County is home to two.

In addition to their location in Carlton County and 2023 century farm awards, the Olesiak and Dahl family farms have other similar roots that were planted over 100 years ago.

For instance, both farms’ founders emigrated from cultural Scandinavia, and both farms got their start with dairy cattle and later turned their focus to beef.

Both farms have a long and eventually entwined history, as told by Barb Dahl of Cromwell.

Barb will accept the century farm awards during a ceremony at noon Friday, Aug. 18 at the Carlton County Fair. Awards will also be given for the Farm Family and Outstanding Senior Citizens Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel like farm life is just so important. Cromwell had so many farms — lots and lots of farms — and the kids really learned how to work,” Barb said.

Carlton County Extension Agriculture Educator Mercedes Moffett also recognized the importance of both the Olesiak and Dahl farms, and agriculture in Carlton County.

MORE COVERAGE OF AGRICULTURE:
A woman paints a teenager's hand in a horse barn.
Local
Barnum farm specializes in nature-based therapy, ag education
Graceful Strides Farm serves residents of southern Carlton County and northern Pine County.
Aug 3
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Two women pose for headshots
Local
Carlton County Extension Educators reflect after first year
Local 4-H educator Katie Siltanen and agriculture educator Mercedes Moffett started their positions in May 2022, but have history with Carlton County Extension.
Jun 29
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Woman applies smoke around the bees
Local
Carlton County Extension offers workshop for the 'littlest livestock'
Workshop participants got to suit up under the summer sun on Friday, June 16 to experience beekeeping hands-on at Hampton Homestead in Barnum, owned by Renae and Ryan Hampton.
Jun 20
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
pizza cooked on-site at farm
Business
Pizza farm crops up in Saginaw
Fairhaven Farmers John and Emily Beaton craft pizzas with vegetables grown on-site before baking them in a wood-fire oven food trailer.
Jul 13
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
working at a mini fiber mill
Business
Minnesota ranchers raise fiber mill in Northland
Kelsey Evans and Loni Blumerich have opened Grumpelstiltskin's Fiber Mill, where they’re processing alpaca fibers from the West Coast to southern Minnesota.
Jul 13
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
five daughters farm family.jpg
Business
Esko couple open alpaca ranch
Five Daughters Farm won five blue ribbons at Wisconsin Alpaca & Fiber Fest.
May 19
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

“It’s really important that we get to celebrate the agricultural achievements that we have here in the county and the longevity of these farms being over 100 years is certainly worth celebrating,” she said.

Moffett added that even though Carlton County doesn’t appear “to be such a large agriculture community … at its heart we are one, and so it helps us recognize these achievements of these people, how hard they’ve worked for all these years, through multiple generations.”

Settling in Cromwell

Barb is one of nine children born to Lydia and Ray Olesiak, who inherited the farm from Lydia’s parents, Andrü and Ida Kamunen. The Kamunens got their start in dairy farming when Andrü —after emigrating from Finland — bought 40 acres of land in Cromwell in 1915.

Barb said the Kamunens “more or less adopted (their niece), Lydia” and raised her as their own, and only, child. Upon marrying Lydia in 1938, Ray Olesiak moved onto the farm.

The Olesiaks would expand the farm Lydia’s parents started by building a new barn that housed 30-50 dairy cows, purchasing several more acres of land surrounding the farm and starting a family of their own.

Enter Barb Olesiak Dahl and her eight siblings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every one of us had our share of, as we grew, milking the cows and making hay, cleaning pens, cleaning the barn — we all got to work very hard, but it was all very (enjoyable),” Barb remembered. “It sure taught us all how to work.”

The Olesiaks had six girls and three boys, Barb being the third eldest.

“By the time the boys came along, my parents had gotten a pipeline, so us girls had to lift milk cans,” Barb said with a chuckle.

A man stands with his wife, two young daughters and young son, along with their heifer.
Mike and Jen Olesiak currently raise Black Angus cattle on the Olesiak farm. Here they stand with their three children, pictured from left, Micah, Paige and Hayden.
Contributed / Barb Dahl

The Olesiak family lived and breathed dairy farming, with Dahl and her siblings milking cows before and after school. The oldest child, Virginia, would frequent the pastures on her horse searching for the cows and calves. All the Olesiak girls participated in the dairy princess contest; Barb and another one of her sisters even ran for Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

They all participated in 4-H, Lydia serving as a club leader for many years, with Barb later following in her mother’s footsteps.

Ray earned a living through, of course, dairy farming, but also by working as a livestock dealer and haying the fields.

“I remember just piling them big wagon loads and hauling (square bales) home from the fields in Sawyer,” said Barb. “I can remember as a young girl … standing at the top of the elevator that went up to the top of the barn and pushing the bales off.”

From 1975-1995, Lydia and Ray’s middle and youngest sons, Rick and Fred, took over the milking operations. When milk prices dropped, they opted for beef cattle instead of dairy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, the 216-acre farm was sold to Ray’s grandson, Mike, who currently raises Black Angus, in addition to working a construction job. He and his wife, Jen, have three children. Their oldest daughter, Paige, will show her beef heifer at the Carlton County Fair for the first time this year.

Connected histories

When Barb grew up, she married into the Dahl family. But first, let’s backtrack to Nov. 16, 1916, one year after Andrü Kamunen purchased his farmland, and six years after Peter Dahl emigrated from Sweden.

On this date, Peter bought 80 acres of land just west of Cromwell. Not too long after, his wife, Minnie, joined Peter on the farm where he built a little two-room house that would see the birth of their four children. The house became a chicken coop after the Dahl’s moved into a bigger house in 1927 when the winters got too harsh.

Before building the little house, Peter “first built the barn, (as) they always did back in them days,” said Barb, for dairy cows.

A man stands in a milkhouse with his five sons in an old photograph.
Here, Lawrence Dahl stands with his five sons Greg, Larry, Joe, Tim and Patrick in the farm's milkhouse in 1959.
Contributed / Barb Dahl

Like the Olesiaks, the Dahls supported themselves by milking cows and making hay.

Peter retired in 1954 and six years later, his son Lawrence and his wife, Dorothy, purchased the farm. Their family continued in the dairy business for a while and also grew crops; for extra income, Lawrence logged.

Like the Olesiaks, the Dahls eventually replaced their dairy cows with beef cattle, and Lawrence began working at Red Wing Peat Bog in Cromwell.

Dorothy passed away in 2000 and when Lawrence followed six years later, the farm was willed to their only daughter, Cindy. To this day, Cindy’s brother and Barb’s husband, Timothy, hay the 80 acres for round bales.

ADVERTISEMENT

A man and woman stand in front of an old, deteriorating farm house.
Cindy Jokinen, left, currently owns the Dahl farm and her brother Tim Dahl, right, fields and makes the hay. Here, they stand in front of the two-room house Peter Dahl built when he emigrated from Sweden. The little house is still standing on the farm.
Contributed / Barb Dahl
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Essentia Health
Local
Essentia to auction off former St. Mary's hospital equipment
Furniture, kitchen gear and medical equipment will be offered in online sale Tuesday and Wednesday.
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
A man performs on stage at an outdoor concert as spectators look on.
Local
Photos and video: 34th annual Bayfront Blues Festival
The summer festival started Friday and wraps up Sunday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth, with 17 musical acts on the schedule.
3d ago
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
A photo of a seated man
Local
Remains found in Nemadji River ID'd as 61-year-old Duluth man
Jefferey Sjolander was last seen at Duluth residence in April 2022.
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Aug. 11, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
5d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
001_5904.jpg
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Car shows, car meets and more
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
5d ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Members of a band pose in front of a barn
Local
Community Calendar: Holy Hootananners performance and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
6d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Carlton County Transportation Building
Local
County approves $42K Safe Routes to School Boost grant
The funds will be spent on contracts and supplies for bicycle fix-it stations, dual language signage to promote safety for pedestrians and a community mural.
6d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Duluth Media Group logo
Local
Duluth News Tribune, Cloquet Pine Journal staff earn 9 industry awards
The Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists recognized winners July 26.
6d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Carlton County Transportation Building
Local
Carlton County earns $150K to aid domestic violence survivors
The grant is one of several awarded by the Northland Foundation to organizations and people with ties to Carlton County and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
Aug 9
 · 
By  Staff reports
4796854+Allete.jpeg
Local
New solar company, lower property taxes drive Allete profits
But Minnesota Power is not expected to meet its return on equity authorized by regulators. The company will file for another rate increase in November.
Aug 8
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Jess Waldbillig graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communication in May 2023 and started with the Pine Journal in June 2023. She previously worked with the University of Minnesota Extension in Youth Development with 4-H. When she isn't working she enjoys reading, hiking, exploring the region, and curating Spotify playlists.
What To Read Next
Some of the offerings available at the Carlton County Farmers Market
Local
Carlton County celebrates National Farmers Market Week
Aug 8
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Reagan Hoverman_web
Local
Duluth News Tribune welcomes new sports reporter
Aug 8
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
KandiFair19-2.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Come on down to the Kandiyohi County Fair!
Aug 5
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A photo of a seated man
Local
Remains found in Nemadji River ID'd as 61-year-old Duluth man
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
001_5904.jpg
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Car shows, car meets and more
5d ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
brook trout no Minnesota trout stamp for 2024
Northland Outdoors
Northern Minnesota artists win state trout, walleye stamp competitions
5d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Couple stands in the future taproom
Members Only
Business
Coming soon to Cloquet: 218 Taphouse
1h ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig