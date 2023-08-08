Carlton County celebrates National Farmers Market Week

CARLTON COUNTY — When Minnesota’s produce abundance peaks in early August, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture recognizes Aug. 6-12 as National Farmers Market Week.

“National Farmers Market Week is a yearly celebration sponsored by the United States Department of Agriculture, which highlights the value markets bring to communities and the important role they play in the U.S. food system,” according to a Minnesota Department of Agriculture news release.

The news release also recognized that farmers markets are not only a way to receive local and sustainable produce, foods and products, but also an avenue for farmers to connect and build relationships with their customers.

Echoing these statements are those of Carlton County Farmers Market Cloquet site manager Gail Olson.

“This is a way for (farmers) to directly meet customers,” Olson said. “They can get ideas for what the customers would like to see at the farmers market, what else they can grow, they can get a lot of feedback and they can just provide to the vibrancy of the community by gathering together on a traditional date during the summer.”

In addition, Olson noted that the Carlton County Farmers Market — which operates out of McFarland Park in Carlton from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and outside of Premiere Theatres in Cloquet on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon — offers the unique opportunity for customers to purchase a variety of locally grown and made products in one place, as well as conversation with their producers.

To celebrate National Farmers Market Week, Carlton County will have a drawing for $100 in Market Money that can be used on any of the products sold at either site, a kids farmers market scavenger hunt with prizes, free “I Love Farmers Market” temporary tattoos, face painting and free jam and jelly samples, Olson said.

“There are over 350 farmers markets in Minnesota, ours has been here since 1983,” said Olson. “We’re incredibly grateful to the community for supporting us.”