News | Local
Carlton County Board shuffles leadership for 2023

Commissioner Dick Brenner was chosen as the chair for the upcoming year.

Judge Rebekka Stumme swears in Carlton County Commissioners Marv Bodie and Susan Zmyslony, as well as County Attorney Lauri Ketola and Sheriff Kelly Lake, before a county board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Dylan Sherman / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Dylan Sherman
January 03, 2023 03:53 PM
CARLTON — The Carlton County Board of Commissioners selected Commissioner Dick Brenner as its chair for the new year during its organizational meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The meeting also hosted the oaths of office for newly elected Commissioner Susan Zmyslony, who retook her seat on the board after defeating Mark Thell in November. Commissioner Marv Bodie, County Attorney Lauri Ketola and Sheriff Kelly Lake also took their oaths of office after being reelected in November.

Zmyslony was also appointed as the vice-chair for the board, as well as the chair for the board's committee of the whole meetings.
Board members also finalized their committee assignments for the year, with a majority staying the same, and Zmyslony taking over spots Thell had been in.

Some conversations members had about assignments included the American Rescue Plan Act funds committee and the negotiating committee. Commissioner Gary Peterson said he wanted to make sure there was still a committee for the ARPA funds as the county has not yet allocated or formally adopted all the funds it has received.

Peterson also wanted to bolster the board representation on the negotiation committee as the county goes into a contract negotiation year by adding an alternate in case a board member can't attend a meeting.

County Coordinator Dennis Genereau said having more of a board presence on the team would be a value to the committee.

Since negotiations do not occur every yea,r it was decided that the next year's board chair should be a part of the process, which in the case for this year means Zmyslony was chosen as the alternate.

Dylan covers the local governments of Cloquet and Carlton County, as well as the Esko and Wrenshall school boards for the Cloquet Pine Journal.
