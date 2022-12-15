Carlton County Board OKs letter to Green Burial Council

CARLTON — The Carlton County Board of Commissioners approved sending a letter to the Green Burial Council asking for assistance in negotiating a solution to the green cemetery in Blackhoof Township during its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The decision was prompted by a letter submitted to the board in November written by a neighbor to the Loving Earth Memorial Gardens.

According to the letter, its purpose is to express concerns with the use of the property as a cemetery.

The letter states the cemetery is in conflict with the Green Burial Council's guidelines, and the county is asking for support to assist in negotiating a satisfactory solution for all parties.

As discussed during the previous meeting, the letter focuses on start-up tips located on the Green Burial Council's website that were not followed when the land was purchased.

Some of the tips include getting consent from the abutting property owners and choosing the "right property" that is relatively flat and has little or no surface water.

Matt Connell purchased the land at 3133 Pioneer Rd. in Barnum earlier this year and is working with Ed Bixby, of Steelman Town Cemetery Company in New Jersey, to bring the cemetery to life. The deed for the land is under Steelman Town Cemetery. Bixby is also the president of the Green Burial Council.

The cemetery has been allowed to progress as it it zoned in an A-2 district, which allows for cemeteries under permitted use. Carlton County Attorney Lauri Ketola previously advised the board that a moratorium or other legal avenues to stop the cemetery would open the county up to litigation.

Ketola said she read the letter, and there wouldn't be a legal ramification for the board if they sent it.

After approving the letter, commissioners said it would be sent out to all 20 people on the board of the Green Burial Council and be made available to the Blackhoof Township Board, residents and anyone else interested.