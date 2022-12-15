Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
Carlton County Board OKs letter to Green Burial Council

The letter states the cemetery is in conflict with the Green Burial Council's guidelines and the county is asking for support to assist in negotiating a satisfactory solution for all parties.

Loving Earth Memorial Gardens is a planned green cemetery located at 3133 Pioneer Road in Blackhoof Township.
By Dylan Sherman
December 14, 2022 06:00 PM
CARLTON — The Carlton County Board of Commissioners approved sending a letter to the Green Burial Council asking for assistance in negotiating a solution to the green cemetery in Blackhoof Township during its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The decision was prompted by a letter submitted to the board in November written by a neighbor to the Loving Earth Memorial Gardens.

PREVIOUSLY:
  1. Carlton County Board considers letter to Green Burial Council
  2. Planned green cemetery advances despite persistent resident concerns
  3. Carlton County Board advised not to intervene with green cemetery
  4. Blackhoof Township residents raise concerns about green cemetery

According to the letter, its purpose is to express concerns with the use of the property as a cemetery.

The letter states the cemetery is in conflict with the Green Burial Council's guidelines, and the county is asking for support to assist in negotiating a satisfactory solution for all parties.

As discussed during the previous meeting, the letter focuses on start-up tips located on the Green Burial Council's website that were not followed when the land was purchased.

Some of the tips include getting consent from the abutting property owners and choosing the "right property" that is relatively flat and has little or no surface water.

Matt Connell purchased the land at 3133 Pioneer Rd. in Barnum earlier this year and is working with Ed Bixby, of Steelman Town Cemetery Company in New Jersey, to bring the cemetery to life. The deed for the land is under Steelman Town Cemetery. Bixby is also the president of the Green Burial Council.

The cemetery has been allowed to progress as it it zoned in an A-2 district, which allows for cemeteries under permitted use. Carlton County Attorney Lauri Ketola previously advised the board that a moratorium or other legal avenues to stop the cemetery would open the county up to litigation.

Ketola said she read the letter, and there wouldn't be a legal ramification for the board if they sent it.

After approving the letter, commissioners said it would be sent out to all 20 people on the board of the Green Burial Council and be made available to the Blackhoof Township Board, residents and anyone else interested.

By Dylan Sherman
Dylan covers the local governments of Cloquet and Carlton County, as well as the Esko and Wrenshall school boards for the Cloquet Pine Journal.
