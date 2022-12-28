99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Carlton County Board OKs 6.55% levy increase for 2023

The increase is made up of staff salaries and benefits as well as inflation costs to the transportation department.

FILE: Carlton County Transportation
The Carlton County Transportation Building.
Izabel Johnson / 2021 file / Pine Journal
Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
December 27, 2022 08:59 PM
CARLTON — The Carlton County Board approved a total levy of $32,181,846 for 2023, an increase of 6.55%, during its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The levy and budget approved during the meeting was slightly lower than the preliminary amounts adopted in September, which was slated for a 6.9% levy increase.

County Coordinator Dennis Genereau said during the meeting in September the increases in the budget came from inflation and increases to employee salaries and benefits.

He said staff got a 3% increase, for the county to be competitive in retaining and hiring staff, and every percentage point increase to staff wages is close to a percentage point increase to the levy.

According to county documents, a 1% increase to the levy is an increase of $302,000.

FILE: Carlton County Transportation
Local
Carlton County residents have tax statement 'sticker shock'
Residents raised concerns with the Carlton County Board of Commissioners during the truth in taxation meeting about the rise in property taxes.
December 14, 2022 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman

The board had heard from residents during the county's truth in taxation meeting, where residents voiced concerns about 'sticker shock' on their tax statements. However, some of their concerns were not specific to the county's budget and levy, but with their city or school district.

Board Chair Gary Peterson had asked department heads and the county's finance committee to review new hirings to see if they were necessary as a result of resident concerns after the taxation meeting.

Genereau said the finance committee looked into the request and presented two options of reducing staff hours for the board to approve during the meeting.

One new position, a program support position, had a recommended reduction of a 0.8 to 0.6, which Genereau said would not only save the county on paying salary, but also a 0.6 position does not receive healthcare benefits.

Kevin DeVriendt, the county auditor, said the savings from decreasing the position amounts to roughly $20,000.

The board approved the reduction for the new position.

The second option was reducing another program support position that currently exists in the extension department from a 0.8 to 0.6.

Peterson balked at the idea since it was an existing position and said the extension department had already reduced its budget by $23,000.

The other commissioners in attendance agreed and voted to keep the position at the same rate.

DeVriendt said a major factor in the county's levy being the rate it was approved at is due to residents voting to approve the local option sales tax to pay for the justice center project in November.

Without the vote, DeVriendt said the cost would have shifted to the county's levy, resulting in an estimated 13 to 14% increase for 2023.

During the meeting, commissioners also discussed setting salaries for 2023, and the county attorney's salary.

According to the proposal, the county attorney's salary would have been increased from $134,005 per year to $152,442.40 per year.

The increase was recommended after the human resources department completed a study, done by the Keystone Compensation Group, a compensation consulting company based in Minneapolis, graded the position at a 260 and a step 8 on the scale.

Peterson said the 260 grade would be the highest one in the county, with the next highest being 250.

Peterson said he would have liked to see the consultant come in and explain how they determined the grade would be the highest in the county.

Genereau said he spoke with the consultant and asked if the high grade makes sense for the county.

"The answer was yes it does ... I think he did a full and complete analysis of the position and I guess I don't have an issue with the 260 grade," he said.

Peterson made a motion to set the salary at the 260 grade, but at a step 5 instead, which would be roughly $140,000 per year.

County Attorney Lauri Ketola said when she took office in 2019 it was clear that her and Sheriff Kelly Lake's salaries were both substantially lower than they should be.

"There was a stated objective at that time to get them catched up within the next four years," she said.

Ketola said the study was used to get an understanding at what grade the position should be set, at as it had previously never been graded. She added it had been based on a 250 grade and a step 7.

"To now find out it is actually a grade 260 but then move it back step isn't really honoring the Keystone study, it is just putting the salary where we want it to be," she said.

Ketola added that by having a competitive salary for the position it would encourage people to run for the position, instead of attorneys taking up a judgeship or moving to a different county.

"I will continue to do my job whatever you decide to do," she said.

Ultimately Commissioner Marv Bodie said he would vote for a 260 grade and a step 6, which would be $144,227 per year.

Peterson amended his motion to Bodie's suggestion, which was approved by the board.

