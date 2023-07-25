Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Carlton County Board OKs $100K grant for DWI officer

The Carlton County Board of Commissioners approved a grant worth $100,926.76 to fund a DWI safety officer. The grant will cover the officer’s wages, fringe benefits and insurance.

061021.N.PJ.PLACommittee.jpg
The Carlton County Transportation Building.
Jamey Malcomb / File / Cloquet Pine Journal
Today at 11:00 AM

CARLTON COUNTY — The Carlton County Board of Commissioners approved a grant for $100,926.76 to fund a DWI safety officer at its Monday, July 24 meeting.

The grant will cover the officer’s wages, fringe benefits and insurance, and will be effective from Oct. 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2024.

Dan Danielson, chief deputy with the Carlton County Sheriff's Office, said the deputy will focus primarily on impaired driving enforcement throughout the county.

At the meeting, Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake said they are seeking an entry-level deputy for the position.

There is currently another deputy who works DWI traffic safety enforcement operating under a partial grant that will continue in that position along with the new hire, Lake said.

Lake mentioned that normally she would not be comfortable accepting a position for just one year; however, with upcoming retirements in 2024 and 2025, she said it's likely the deputy would still be employed on the off-chance the department did not receive the grant again.

Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Jess Waldbillig graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communication in May 2023 and started with the Pine Journal in June 2023. She previously worked with the University of Minnesota Extension in Youth Development with 4-H. When she isn't working she enjoys reading, hiking, exploring the region, and curating Spotify playlists.
