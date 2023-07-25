Carlton County Board OKs $100K grant for DWI officer

CARLTON COUNTY — The Carlton County Board of Commissioners approved a grant for $100,926.76 to fund a DWI safety officer at its Monday, July 24 meeting.

The grant will cover the officer’s wages, fringe benefits and insurance, and will be effective from Oct. 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2024.

Dan Danielson, chief deputy with the Carlton County Sheriff's Office, said the deputy will focus primarily on impaired driving enforcement throughout the county.

At the meeting, Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake said they are seeking an entry-level deputy for the position.

There is currently another deputy who works DWI traffic safety enforcement operating under a partial grant that will continue in that position along with the new hire, Lake said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lake mentioned that normally she would not be comfortable accepting a position for just one year; however, with upcoming retirements in 2024 and 2025, she said it's likely the deputy would still be employed on the off-chance the department did not receive the grant again.