News
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Carlton County Board considers letter to Green Burial Council

The board directed county staff to rewrite a letter submitted by a neighbor to the green cemetery in Blackhoof Township asking why the cemetery did not follow certain start-up tips listed on the Green Burial Council's website.

FILE: Carlton County Transportation
The Carlton County Transportation Building.
Izabel Johnson / 2021 file / Pine Journal
Dylan Sherman
Dylan Sherman
November 29, 2022 01:00 PM


CARLTON — A open letter submitted to the Carlton County Board of Commissioners, written by a neighbor to the green cemetery in Blackhoof Township, prompted commissioners to discuss sending their own letter to the Green Burial Council, during a meeting Monday, Nov. 28.

PREVIOUSLY:
3FE427CF-347B-41A5-B925-C1048E6D2C69_1_201_a.jpeg
  1. Planned green cemetery advances despite persistent resident concerns
  2. Carlton County Board advised not to intervene with green cemetery
  3. Blackhoof Township residents raise concerns about green cemetery

After discussion on the topic, the commissioners asked county staff to write a letter on behalf of the board. They will vote on whether to send it to the Green Burial Council during the board's next meeting on Dec. 13.

Commissioner Mark Thell said a neighbor of the green cemetery in Blackhoof Township brought him the letter and Thell wanted to bring it to the board.

"Say, 'how about coming back and negotiating?' and find out if we can't come up with some solution for the neighborhood that would be amenable to both sides of the equation," he said.

Thell said he would support endorsing the letter and wants to try and negotiate a better outcome for all parties.

Carlton County Attorney Lauri Ketola said she read the letter, and there wouldn't be a legal ramification for the board if they sent it.

"Legally when people buy property — and they are property owners and in compliance with zoning — they have the right to use their property in a manner that's lawful," she said. "Whether it's good, they are bad people — all those issues are not legal issues."

Board Chair Gary Peterson said he was also in favor of sending the letter and that by doing so people would know that the board is trying to find a better resolution.

County Proposed Letter by Samantha Erkkila on Scribd

Commissioner Tom Proulx asked the board if they would send this type of letter to any other type of business, to which the answer was no.

"(Starting a green cemetery is) not against the law. This is still America and people can still do this," he said.

Included in the letter were points about the Green Burial Council's start-up tips for green cemetery operators, which are located on its website.

One point, which was the focus for discussion during the meeting, was that prospective starters of green cemeteries should reach out and get approval from all abutting neighbors to the cemetery property. Neighbors of Loving Earth Memorial Gardens have consistently said this was not done before the property was purchased, and they only found out about the plans when offering help to the owner, according to the letter.

Matt Connell purchased the land at 3133 Pioneer Rd. in Barnum earlier this year and is working with Ed Bixby, of Steelman Town Cemtery Company in New Jersey, to bring the cemetery to life. The deed for the land is under Steelman Town Cemetery. Bixby is also the president of the Green Burial Council.

The cemetery has been allowed to progress as it it zoned in an A-2 district, which allows for cemeteries under permitted use. Ketola previously advised the board that a moratorium or other legal avenues to stop the cemetery would open the county up to litigation.

There has been a cease and desist letter against the cemetery, but Ketola said that is because Steelman Town Cemetery Company is not registered to operate in the state.

However, Connell said in an email to the Cloquet Pine Journal that the company is now registered, and he is working through a land survey before they begin to sell plots.

"The reason we are not yet open is because we are doing everything 100% legally and want to be absolutely certain we are in full compliance with applicable laws," he said.

The Green Burial Council is a membership organization, Connell said, where people can choose to be certified, and he doesn't agree with the tips for starting a green burial site. With cemeteries being a permitted use for his property, Connell said he did not need to get approval from neighbors to start it.

Bruce Soukkala, one of the cemetery's neighbors, attended the Monday meeting and said he hopes residents can get an answer as to why the cemetery went ahead without following the Green Burial Council's guidelines.

"I'm hoping the questions will expose their dishonesty," he said. "It may not change this outcome, but don't you think we owe it to the people that donate to the Green Burial Council (to know how they operate)?"

Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
Dylan covers the local governments of Cloquet and Carlton County, as well as the Esko and Wrenshall school boards for the Cloquet Pine Journal.
