Carlton County Board approves $32K for justice center design adjustment

The change order request was due to a fire code requirement.

Carlton County Transportation Building
The Carlton County Transportation Building.
Dylan Sherman / 2022 file / Pine Journal
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 8:22 AM

CARLTON — The Carlton County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a $32,000 change order request for the Carlton County Justice Center at a regular board meeting Monday, April 24.

According to jail administrator Paul Coughlin, the building is required to have a 15,000-gallon fire emergency water tank separated from the building to protect it.

"It can't touch the building for fire code purposes. It allows for a fire pocket," Coughlin said. "Thankfully there's a little slit on the outside of the building where it can be placed."

The design of the building to house the tank is where the $32,000 price tag comes in. The funds for the tank and system were part of the initial bids, but the design of a separate structure for the tank was not.

"That's a lot of money just to design it," said commissioner Thomas Proulx.

Regardless, the board voted unanimously to approve the change order.

Coughlin said the design of the tank building would be such that it would not be noticeable when looking at the building. He added that he was required, by county policy, to speak to the board whenever there's a change order that's over $25,000 on a project.

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
