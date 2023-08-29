Carlton County Board approves $15M bonds for justice center

CARLTON COUNTY — The Carlton County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a preliminary resolution for the issue, sale and delivery of $15 million in general obligation bonds for the Carlton County Justice Center at their Monday, Aug. 28 meeting.

A sale memorandum was provided by PFM Financial Advisors LLC out of Minneapolis and previously reviewed and recommended by the Jail Steering Committee. Board documents indicated this is this is the third round of bonds issued for the justice center. The bonds will be issued for 25 years, and the sale date was set for Sept. 25.

Carlton County received $10 million in bonds from the Minnesota Legislature to put toward the $65.8 million project. General fund reserves are also being used.

In addition, voters in 2022 approved a 0.5% local option sales tax to fund the project. The tax will run for 30 years or until the county has collected $60 million.