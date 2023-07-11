Carlton County Animal Rescue works to extend helping paw

CLOQUET — Carlton County has been without an animal shelter since 2018 when Friends of Animals closed its doors; however, a group of individuals is determined to change that.

Carlton County Animal Rescue formed in 2021, and although the organization is without a physical shelter for the time being, its organizers are taking steps to better animal welfare in the community, board members said.

From left, Carlton County Animal Rescue Board President Cory Matinsonand board member Renee Clairmont sit behind a table at the Carlton County Farmers Market in 2022. Contributed / Carlton County Animal Rescue

The group recently became an official nonprofit organization with the approval of its 501(c)(3) status, and organizers intend to keep expanding the rescue's operations.

Board President and Cloquet resident Cory Martinson said the group's biggest goals right now are to fundraise and organize to develop their foster system and to work towards gathering funds for a shelter.

To make progress more manageable, they created committees to disperse the workload, said board member and Cloquet resident Erin Thompson.

“Our board members all have day-jobs or other family commitments outside of that, and so we know it’s going to take more people,” she said. “Creating specific roles for people to help has been our goal … we want to match people up with where their skills and expertise will best fit and where their time and capacity will best fit.”

In the meantime, their main course of action has been creating a foster system and educating the public, Thompson said. This includes what people should do if they find a missing animal, such as getting the animal's photo, checking it for injuries, looking for a tag and where to take it to check for a microchip.

Currently, there are no resources for pick-up of found animals in Carlton County.

However, Carlton County Animal Rescue can help individuals figure out what to do with found animals; fostering (including foster training for those who don’t have experience with it and want to get involved); providing education; and scanning for microchips.

From left, Carlton County Animal Rescue board member Erin Thompson and volunteers Meredith Kujala, Claire Fontaine and Paige Fontaine attend the West End Flourish event in Cloquet in 2022. Contributed / Carlton County Animal Rescue

Thompson said they’ve also put a lot of focus on community outreach by holding open community meetings, walking in parades, and by establishing partnerships with other community organizations.

The Carlton County Esko Cloverleafs 4-H Club is one of the group's partners, having made and donated chew toys for animals.

County Seat Theatre also got involved through their summer youth production of "Dogs!" At each showing of the musical, children could pay to "adopt" a stuffed animal — complete with an adoption certificate — form Carlton County Animal Rescue.

Thompson said getting community buy-in has been “huge.”

Martinson emphasized how grateful the group is for the community support they received so far.

"We’re dedicated and we’re moving forward. We’re here to help — this is going to happen. This is a real existing issue that is a crisis," he said.

Anyone who has ideas or who wants to learn more can reach out to the organization.

"We want to engage with the community," Thompson said. "We want to really have transparency and communication happening to help us see how we can best serve the needs of the animals across Carlton County.”

Those who are interested in getting involved with Carlton County Animal Rescue can visit ccarescue.com or ccarescue.org (goes to the same place) and fill out the volunteer form. You can also learn more by visiting their main Facebook page and by joining their community discussion Facebook page. Donations can be sent to their P.O. Box at 1110 Cloquet Ave. pmb 14, Cloquet, MN 55720.