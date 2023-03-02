Carlton County 4-H Federation sends care packages to troops

CARLTON — The Carlton County 4-H Federation recently sent care packages and Valentine's Day cards to troops deployed overseas.

The federation, which includes children in grades 6 and up, organized a care package drive, packaged the donations and made the cards, according to a news release from the Carlton County Extension office. Community members donated more than 150 nonperishable food items, personal hygiene items and card games for the care packages.

Members of the federation make decisions on community service and programming, the news release said.

“When planning the year, I enjoy giving the youth a chance to voice what they want to see," said Katie Siltanen, Carlton County 4-H Extension educator. " ... I find letting youth the chance to use their voice they get more out of the program. In this case, one of the federation officers had asked if one of the community services could be sending care packages to troops deployed. This was an important project to this youth because her dad was deployed and it cheered him up when he was deployed.”