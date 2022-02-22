Campground owners struggle with problematic guests who won't pay bills, refuse to leave

ESKO — Residents taking advantage of pandemic restrictions at campgrounds have led some owners to consider closing or selling their facilities.

Marcie Stolberg, owner of Knife Island Campground in Esko, is one of the business owners in this situation.

Located along the St. Louis River at 234 County Road 61, the campground, run by Stolberg and her daughter, mainly caters to RVs.

Stolberg purchased the campground in 1982 and worked on remodeling it before reopening in 1998. Knife Island sees a good mix of campers at its 30 sites during its season.

Those who stay and pay for the whole season are eligible to leave their RV at the campground on the condition they plan to stay during the next season.

Despite being close to Interstate 35, campers enjoy the wildlife in the heavily wooded area and activities like canoeing on the river and exploring the slate quarry on the 38 acres of property.

Stolberg has not typically had any problems with campers staying at her campground. Most of them are construction workers and snow birds who leave their RVs there for the winter.

"They live in their campers, they go to work, come home — great guests," she said about construction workers.

However, Stolberg said the onset of the pandemic brought some residents to her property who caused trouble and failed to pay their bills.

One resident rang up over $8,000 in unpaid rent and utility bills and threatened Stolberg, she claims.

“He threatened to put a gun to my head when I was on the phone,” she said. “Then he took a shovel the next day and knocked me down to the ground with it.”

While the resident was eventually removed from the campground and received a civil judgment from the court, Stolberg said a clerical error in court documents resulted in the judgment only being for $1,800 instead of the $8,000 she was owed.

The clerical error was rectified Feb. 16 to accurately reflect what is owed after the error was made in November.

The issue arose when Stolberg, who normally closes the campground during the winter, could not get the camper to leave and said Minnesota Power would not shut off the utilities in the winter.

The entrance to Knife Island Campground on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota has a state law, the Cold Weather Rule, which prevents utility customers from having electric or natural gas service shut off between Oct. 1 and April 30.

Amy Rutledge, manager of corporate communications for Minnesota Power, said in an email the situation is not as simple as just the rule.

"We have heard from a few campgrounds saying they were not able to evict renters due to the COVID-19 renter protections in place, which seems to be a unique scenario reflective of these unique times," she said.

Rutledge also noted while there are protections in place for residents, electric service is typically in the name of the campground owner.

As the bills ran up and the resident was finally removed, because of his threats against Stolberg, she then was faced with spending more money on court proceedings to try and recoup the money she is owed.

'A bad camper puts a bad taste in your mouth'

Steven Hall, the owner of The Hall’s Campground in Floodwood, is also having problems with residents.

The campground is located at 10770 Highway 2, about 10 minutes outside Floodwood.

Like Stolberg, Hall started the campground as a family-run business after purchasing an old farmhouse.

While the campground has availability for RVs and tents, it has an occupancy of four.

Hall said one person came to the campground in February 2021 and stopped paying rent for the site in November 2021, leaving his RV behind.

The issue for Hall also comes from Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule.

“(It has) discouraged me from having a campground anymore,” he said. “A bad camper puts a bad taste in your mouth.”

Hall is now in the process of selling the land his campground sits on, but can’t because of the RV still on the property.

He is going through the channels legally, but no progress has been made.

Rental assistance has not been helpful in Hall’s case, either. Since the owner of the RV is not staying on the property, Hall can’t accept rental assistance.

This is one of two sites rented by a past Knife Island Campground resident who allegedly ran up $8,500 in unpaid rent and utility bills. Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune

Moving forward, Stolberg has tried to get assistance from the county, but has run into a roadblock with enforcing the judgments.

Stolberg said the response she got from the county was that her claims are not backed up by state statutes for it to be a criminal offense.

The Minnesota statute on defrauding an innkeeper includes campgrounds in the language. Statute 327.133 reads:

“A person who (1) obtains food, lodging, or other accommodations at a recreational camping area without paying for it, and with intent to defraud the owner or manager of the recreational camping area or (2) obtains credit at a recreational camping area by or through any false pretense, or by or through the aid, assistance, or influence of any baggage or effects in the possession and control of, but not actually belonging to, the person shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.”

However, Carlton County Attorney Lauri Ketola said that despite campgrounds being included in the statute, the bills accumulated by the residents are utility bills and not covered by the law.

Ketola said it is common for the county to see disputes over lack of payment, but they are civil — not criminal — disputes.

“I’m empathetic to someone who has lost a significant amount of money,” she said.

Unpaid utilities and rent are not the only issues on Stolberg’s campground. Another resident’s pop-up RV caught fire and damaged the campground in August.

Stolberg took the RV's owner to court over fire damages and cleanup costs.

However, despite receiving a judgment for $1,800, she has yet to receive any of it.

Stolberg has to decide if she will continue to run her campground with the issues that continue to arise from “bad” guests.

“My daughter might take it over for this specific reason,” she said.

This story originally contained an inaccurate term describing the court judgment. It was updated at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 23 with the proper spelling. It was originally published at 7:03 a.m. Feb. 22. The Pine Journal regrets the error.