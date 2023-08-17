CAFD Board OKs new ambulance purchase

CLOQUET — The Cloquet Area Fire District Board unanimously approved a request on Wednesday, Aug. 16 to spend $323,301.72 on a new ambulance to be delivered to the district in 2025.

Chief Jesse Buhs said the district will be due to replace one of its ambulance rigs in 2025. Based on production timelines, officials need to put the order for the ambulance in now to make sure the vehicle is finished and delivered by the time it's needed.

The vehicle slated for replacement will be nine years old in 2025 and currently has 117,000 miles on it, according to CAFD documents. Officials aim to replace ambulances when they have 150,000-200,000 miles on them, Buhs said.

However, the cost of the new ambulance gave the chief a bit of sticker shock.

"Ambulances, fire trucks, everything have increased so significantly in cost in the past year that this number seemed extremely high ... it seemed a little bit unbelievable that it had gone up this much, so I reached out to some of my cohorts — the fire chief in Virginia, the fire chief in Hibbing — and I talked with them about what they're seeing in the industry. And before I even told them how much are we going to pay, they said $325,000," Buhs said. "So we're seeing the same thing industry-wide."

The district will purchase an ambulance manufactured by Road Rescue and sold by Everest Emergency Vehicles out of Little Canada, Minnesota.

According to CAFD documents, the district will cover the cost in mid-2025 using ambulance-levy based capital reserves and a general obligation bond.