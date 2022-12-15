Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brenner receives Outstanding Service Award

The award recognizes people who exhibit excellence, innovation and dedication in their work in county government, a news release said.

BrennerWINGS.jpg
Carlton County District 1 Commissioner Dick Brenner, right, receives the 2022 Outstanding Service Award from Todd Patzer, 2022 Association of Minnesota Counties president and Lac Qui Parle County Commissioner, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Bloomington, Minnesota.
Contributed / Association of Minnesota Counties
By Staff reports
December 15, 2022 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. PAUL — The Association of Minnesota Counties recently presented Carlton County Commissioner Dick Brenner with a 2022 Outstanding Service Award.

A news release cited Brenner's 30 year tenure on the board, as well as his advocacy for community-based corrections programming, mental health services and health and human service programs.

A proponent of collaboration, Brenner has also supported the county's ongoing partnership with the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the news release said.

The award recognizes people who exhibit excellence, innovation and dedication in their work in county government, according to the news release. Brenner, who represents District 1 on the Carlton County Board of Commissioners, was one of five people statewide to receive recognition.

Related Topics: CARLTON COUNTYGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Duluth SNOWSTORM
Local
Blizzard, storm warnings continue as winds increase Friday
South Shore snowbelt could see more snow into Christmas Day.
December 23, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
United States Postal Service
Members Only
Local
Staffing trouble, more packages mean delays for Duluth-area mail, carriers claim
Interviews with a quartet of current and former USPS mail carriers indicate that the Duluth post office is short of workers and is being asked to prioritize e-commerce deliveries over letters.
December 23, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Dec. 23, 2022
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Brooklyn Nilsen, 8, of Carlton, helps her friend Wyatt Clark, 5, of Wrenshall, tie his skates
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Almost-Christmas edition
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
December 23, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten