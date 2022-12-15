Brenner receives Outstanding Service Award

ST. PAUL — The Association of Minnesota Counties recently presented Carlton County Commissioner Dick Brenner with a 2022 Outstanding Service Award.

A news release cited Brenner's 30 year tenure on the board, as well as his advocacy for community-based corrections programming, mental health services and health and human service programs.

A proponent of collaboration, Brenner has also supported the county's ongoing partnership with the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the news release said.

The award recognizes people who exhibit excellence, innovation and dedication in their work in county government, according to the news release. Brenner, who represents District 1 on the Carlton County Board of Commissioners, was one of five people statewide to receive recognition.